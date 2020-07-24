Celeb stylist Sanam Ratansi: Aditi’s style matches mine; fittings with her can go on for hours

Celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi styles Bollywood celebrities like Aditi Rao Hydari, Shruti Haasan and Alaya F. (Photo: PR handout; design: Gargi Singh) Celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi styles Bollywood celebrities like Aditi Rao Hydari, Shruti Haasan and Alaya F. (Photo: PR handout; design: Gargi Singh)

Being a celebrity stylist can get stressful at times, but Sanam Ratansi thoroughly enjoys her job as she says “no two days are the same”. The person behind the many jaw-dropping looks of celebrities like Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Yami Gautam and Sharvari says the most important thing for her is that her clients feel happy about what they are wearing.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, the stylist talks about her passion, what goes behind the scenes, and her unique equation with Padmaavat actor, Aditi Rao Hydari.

Excerpts:

You style various celebrities. What do you like most about your job?

I love putting looks together, that’s the part I enjoy most! I also love that it’s never monotonous and no two days are the same. Every day, every project, every celebrity is unique.

What is the most challenging thing about being a celebrity stylist?

Timelines can be stressful sometimes. Events get confirmed overnight without warning, so sourcing the best options can be complicated. Brand shoots quite often have requirements at the last moment. It’s also tricky sometimes to find a balance between what the client/ director requires and what aesthetically works for the actor.

Going by their fashion outings, Aditi comes across as someone who likes to keep it simple and elegant, while Yami, Alaya, Kubbra seem to be more experimental. How do you balance their preferences?

Every celebrity has a different vibe, personality and body type. I keep that in mind while styling them. They need to feel good in whatever they are wearing.

Who is the most fun to work with and is open to trying new elements while styling?

I enjoy styling them all. However, Aditi has been a constant in my life for a while now. We have an instinctive bond of trust that was almost instant and has only strengthened over time. Fittings with her can go on for hours because she willingly tries everything I bring her. We enjoy the whole process and decide the look together.

Is there anyone who is extremely particular about their likes and dislikes?

From the celebrities I’ve worked with, I would say Shruti Haasan. She’s very clear about what she likes. If she’s not feeling it, you can’t convince her to try a look.

What is it that you stay away from when curating looks, in terms of trends, colour, silhouettes?

There is nothing specific, really. Different rules apply to different celebrities, based on their height, body type, nature of the event, etc.

Many times, celebrities face flak for their outfits/looks. How do you deal with the pressure?

You have to take criticism with a pinch of salt. Quite often, people judge photographs they see from an event. Context is often lost, sometimes the light might not be flattering. There are so many variables that I don’t take such criticism to heart, especially from people I don’t know. Everyone has a right to their opinion and you can’t please everyone. Sometimes, criticism is valid and in hindsight, you realise you could have done something differently and that it didn’t work out as expected. I learn from that and move ahead.

One celebrity you wish to collaborate with and why?

Kareena Kapoor Khan, because she is so inherently stunning.

If you had to choose one of your clients whose personal style matches with yours, who would that be?

Aditi for sure.Many times we end up with the same clothes, bags and even sunglasses!

