Fashion flashback: Celebrity stylist Ami Patel shares Alia Bhatt’s red carpet looks; see pics

Alia Bhatt makes a statement almost every time she steps out for a red carpet event. Whether it is a structured gown or a handwoven sari, the Udta Punjab actor is a sight to behold, thanks to celebrity stylist Ami Patel who is behind most of her head-turning fashion moments. Ami, who also handles celebs like Ananya Panday, Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra is known to carefully curate looks based on the occasion and a celeb’s personal style. In fact, in an interview with theindianexpress.com, the stylist had said,” I take a careful look at the event, the location and time; if it is happening at daytime or night, what the weather is going to be like. In addition to that, I take a brief on the expectations and style preference of that celebrity.”

Over the past week, the celebrity stylist shared a few pictures on her Instagram which took us back in time to the Kalank actor’s most memorable red carpet looks. Take a look at these pictures, and let us know which one is your favourite:

At the Filmfare Awards last year, Alia dazzled in this Ralph & Russo gown which featured intricate embellishments. The gown stood out for its corset-like bodice and the train. We like how the look was completed with nude makeup and messy bun.

The actor turned heads in this Zuhair Murad Couture at the 2017 IIFA awards in New York, and as the stylist put it, it indeed looked like “the entire galaxy of stars had descended on Alia.” Keeping it simple, the embellished outfit was paired with a neat bun, smokey eyes and nude lips. She ditched accessories and let her voluminous gown do all the talking!

Alia looked lovely in this Prabal Gurung gown at the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards. The gown, which featured noodle straps and a deep V-neckline, was styled with a neat ponytail and pair of diamond studs. She kept it minimal with her makeup.

For the Kids Choice Awards in 2018, the Highway actor wore a pink and orange tulle gown by Gauri and Nainika. Dewy skin, crimson red lips and a neat bun added the finishing touches.

Last but definitely not the least! Alia looked resplendent in this pastel pink woven sari from Madhurya. The sari featured little bird prints and was teamed with a sleeveless blouse. Golden jhumkis, kohl-rimmed eyes and nude pink lips completed the look.

What do you think about her looks?

