Here is how you can get Alia Bhatt’s dewy make-up look

Alia Bhatt’s current makeup look is our favourite. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Rajan Sharma) Alia Bhatt’s current makeup look is our favourite. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Rajan Sharma)

If you are someone who follows Bollywood and B-Town celebrities, then Alia Bhatt is a name you have definitely heard. A talented actor who impresses with her powerful performances, Alia almost always turns heads with her distinct fashion choices too. While her outfits are always trendy, there is another thing which has caught our eye — her make-up, which is flawless, and often looks like it is not there! And well, we are all for a no-makeup look.

Lately, she has been seen opting for a light pink/dewy make-up look and we are all game for it. After all, it is simple, super easy to do and is perfect for this season. Here are all the pictures where she was spotted with this make-up. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 4, 2019 at 5:35am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 3, 2019 at 12:07am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 1, 2019 at 8:04am PST

Would you like to try this make-up look? We have you covered.

The focus has to be on achieving a flawless, dewy base, blushed cheeks, nude lids and a hint of shimmer at the higher points of your face.

Step 1: Base

Intensively moisturise your face for a ‘glow from within’ look. Since it is a dewy make-up look, look for hydrating moisturisers. Once you are done doing that, apply a cream foundation stick that can also double up as a concealer. Also, it is one of the best investments you can make; after all we love products that can do more jobs than one. Since Alia‘s look is all about a natural base, using this instead of liquid foundation is ideal.

Step 2: Eye shadow

For the eyes, the actor kept it nude but with a hint of peach. You can choose a nude or light brown shadow for your crease, and then either go with a matte pink or a shimmery one (depending on the time of day) and apply it to the rest of your lids leaving out the top of the crease. In order to give your lower lashes the illusion of having eyeliner on, take the same nude shadow and apply to the lash line with a small blending brush.

Step 3: A generous dose of mascara

Zoom in, and you will find Alia’s lashes are long but not too clumpy. That’s because she used a volumising mascara as against a thickening one. Go for long strokes, and allow every coat to dry first. If you go for multiple layers at once without the mascara drying up, you will find it getting clumpier with each swipe.

Step 4: Blushed cheeks

Just like the base, using a cream blush will give your look a dewier and natural flush. A great thing about cream blushes is that you can blend them out easily, to a point where they melts into your skin, allowing it to glow.

Step 5: Gloss

In keeping with the nude look, Alia’s lips are all gloss with hints of shine. You could also use a clear lip balm for this look, or even a pink coloured lip balm.

