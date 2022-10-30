Halloween 2022: Here are some thrilling, glamorous makeup ideas for the spooky day

Halloween is another opportunity for you to showcase your makeup skills and serve some of the best looks. While a lot of people go for the downright scary and spooky costume, others like to keep it a tad bit glamorous as well. Ojas Rajani, a celebrity makeup artist, who has worked with celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Sonam Kapoor, has a lot of accolades to her credit — along with a lot of makeup looks too.

She shares some of her go-to Halloween makeup looks that you too can recreate.

1.) Smokey huntress look



Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in 2018. (Source: Reuters) Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in 2018. (Source: Reuters)

For the smokey huntress look, you can create sexy gothic eyes. The eyes overpower the face and a high ponytail further enhances the look. Face contouring is in strong warm tones with shading and the result is a sexy glam avatar. Thick curled lashes add more character to the look, and matte nude lips win with this combo.

2.) Garden fairy look

The garden fairy look. (Source: Reuters) The garden fairy look. (Source: Reuters)

Who said Halloween was only meant to be scary? With this ethereal, enchanted garden fairy look, you can channel your inner Disney character. This pretty Halloween look has cat eyeliner going into a flicker style with sparkly nude or soft pink eyeshadow. The eyeliner used is shiny for texture with bold eyelashes to further accentuate the eyes. The hair can be pinned up lightly from both sides or fully let loose.

3.) Goth princess look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

This look is ethereal and princessy but with a twist — warm, nude, shimmery eyelids are paired with bold smokey eyes. The lips are nude too, to accentuate the eyes further. This badass princess look is what you should recreate this Halloween if you’re looking to do something out of the box.

4.) Tribal queen look



Tribal queen look. (Source: Ojas Rajani) Tribal queen look. (Source: Ojas Rajani)

Ojas Rajani was the makeup artist who dolled up Aishwarya Rai in the film Robot. She breaks down this look so you too can recreate it. Go for sunkissed skin and pair it with electric blue eyeshadow, smokey ombre eyes, and copious amounts of eyeliner and kohl. Top it up with a small stroke of blue liquid glitter on the sides (as wings) and of course, never forget the feathers.

5.) The glam witch look



The glam witch look. (Photo: styledbyraghav/ Instagram) The glam witch look. (Photo: styledbyraghav/ Instagram)

You don’t always have to keep it as wicked and scary as a witch. You can also keep it dressy with a dash of glamour. A purple and maroon cat eye eyeshadow is flicked out upward and outward for a gothic look and a high ponytail further accentuates the strong cheekbones and helps bring out the contour. Go forth with dark, matte lips to complete the look.

