Get ready in 3 minutes with celeb makeup artist Namrata Soni

We promise this will come to your rescue when you are running out of time! (Photo: Namrata Soni/ Instagram, Pixabay)

There are (a lot of) days when we end up hitting the snooze button and wake up way beyond the planned time. And the next thing we know is that everything goes for a toss! Also, it (always) happens that you have an important meeting on the same day, and now you have no time to get ready. If all this reads relatable, we are here to help you. Check out celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni’s 3-minute makeup look tutorial which she did using products easily available in most makeup vanity boxes.

Steps

*Make sure your hands are clean and sanitised. Begin by spot concealing; the makeup artist used a concealer stick to cover blemishes. Using her fingers, she melted the product into the skin in a tapping motion so that it blends seamlessly. You could also use a beauty blender for the same.

*Next, she takes a loose setting powder to set the concealer in place using a powder puff.

*She then focuses on her eyes and curls her lashes using an eyelash curler. This instantly opens up the eyes, so make sure you don’t forget this step. Top it off with a few coats of mascara.

*Next, she opts for a cream blush to get that natural flushed look. She then once again curls her lashes; this hack makes sure your lashes stay curled throughout the day.

*Finish your look with a gloss, you can opt for a nude brown shade so that it does not look overpowering.

