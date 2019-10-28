Take your sari game a notch higher with these celeb-inspired trendy blouse designs

The festivities are over but the fun still lingers, as does fashion inspiration. Blouse designs are underrated, but as we all are painfully aware, zeroing down on a style is no easy business. Should we choose an off-shoulder or go for something strapless? Would a high neck serve or a boat-neck look better?

We shine the spotlight on some of the best blouse styles showcased by Bollywood celebrities to give you some fresh cues and help you take your statement style to the next level.

Scroll down for the recommendations.

Ileana D’Cruz went for quite a bold option with a shiny silver sequinned sari which completely catches everyone’s attention. However, her maroon blouse steals the show. The broad V-neck is embossed with floral motifs. The blouse alone could pass off as a major fashion statement.

Nushrat Bharucha seems a lot like someone straight out of Frozen, the Disney movie. However, the sky blue ensenle is a major style takeaway. We like how dramatic her blouse is with collars and frills. The fabric is simple, without any embellishment. So if you are looking to strike a balance between modesty and modernity, this is it.

If you veer towards not-so strappy designs, then Kiara Advani’s blouse is great for some fashion-inspiration. When it comes to strappy blouses, your options span across one shoulder and halter blouse designs. Kiara Advani’s sequinned blouse serves as a good example.

For someone who looks forward to cami-style blouses, Tara Sutaria’s outfit is an apt example. Strappy blouses can be perfect for vibrant occasions like a mehndi or a cocktail party, and designer Manish Malhotra’s latest line proves the veracity of that statement. Moreover, they’re also great to show off your statement hairdo or neckpiece.

Ananya Pandey keeps it simple and tells us how the one-sided shoulder fashion is not going away anytime soon. Here she teams up her one-sided shoulder blouse with the same colour lehenga. It’s classy and makes the style statement you want to make.

How can we not expect the designer to make a fashion statement? Masaba Gupta looks amazing in this sea green blue strapless blouse that she teamed up with a crepe sari. Low-key, strapless blouses are making a comeback for both festive and wedding wear. You could choose to go for something like what Masaba is seen wearing in the picture or a corset-style blouse. But if you’d rather take baby steps, you can opt for an off-shoulder ensemble that looks equally sensual.