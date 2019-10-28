Take your sari game a notch higher with these celeb-inspired trendy blouse designs

Toggle Menu
Blouse designs are underrated and most of us often tend to involuntarily focus on the skirt while treating the top as an afterthought and well, that doesn't work anymore. Thus, we have some Bollywood style inspiration to help you zero down the best blouse that suits you.

The festivities are over but the fun still lingers, as does fashion inspiration. Blouse designs are underrated, but as we all are painfully aware, zeroing down on a style is no easy business. Should we choose an off-shoulder or go for something strapless? Would a high neck serve or a boat-neck look better?

We shine the spotlight on some of the best blouse styles showcased by Bollywood celebrities to give you some fresh cues and help you take your statement style to the next level.

We also like how she draped her sari with her blouse being prominent. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ileana D’Cruz went for quite a bold option with a shiny silver sequinned sari which completely catches everyone’s attention. However, her maroon blouse steals the show. The broad V-neck is embossed with floral motifs. The blouse alone could pass off as a major fashion statement.

If you want to add drama to your look, then this look of Nushrat Bharucha is perfect. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Nushrat Bharucha seems a lot like someone straight out of Frozen, the Disney movie. However, the sky blue ensenle is a major style takeaway. We like how dramatic her blouse is with collars and frills. The fabric is simple, without any embellishment. So if you are looking to strike a balance between modesty and modernity, this is it.

Do not want to go for a strappy blouse? Take cues from Kiara Advani’s blouse design. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

If you veer towards not-so strappy designs, then Kiara Advani’s blouse is great for some fashion-inspiration. When it comes to strappy blouses, your options span across one shoulder and halter blouse designs. Kiara Advani’s sequinned blouse serves as a good example.

For someone who looks forward to cami-style blouses then Tara Sutaria’s outfit is an apt example. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

For someone who looks forward to cami-style blouses, Tara Sutaria’s outfit is an apt example. Strappy blouses can be perfect for vibrant occasions like a mehndi or a cocktail party, and designer Manish Malhotra’s latest line proves the veracity of that statement. Moreover, they’re also great to show off your statement hairdo or neckpiece.

Like every season, one-sided shoulder has made their way to the festive season yet again. (APH Images)

Ananya Pandey keeps it simple and tells us how the one-sided shoulder fashion is not going away anytime soon. Here she teams up her one-sided shoulder blouse with the same colour lehenga. It’s classy and makes the style statement you want to make.

If you want to take baby steps and not go strap-less, go for an off-shoulder blouse. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

How can we not expect the designer to make a fashion statement? Masaba Gupta looks amazing in this sea green blue strapless blouse that she teamed up with a crepe sari. Low-key, strapless blouses are making a comeback for both festive and wedding wear. You could choose to go for something like what Masaba is seen wearing in the picture or a corset-style blouse. But if you’d rather take baby steps, you can opt for an off-shoulder ensemble that looks equally sensual.

