Celeb wedding: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa ditch traditional juttis for comfy sneakers

We couldn’t be happier for actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who are finally going to tie the knot. Their wedding festivities are happening in an exclusive resort in Chandigarh.

Pictures and videos from the intimate celebration are being circulated on social media, and in one such video, we see the bride and the groom dressed in white, exchanging rings in front of family and friends, while ‘Perfect‘ by Ed Sheeran plays in the background. They both go down on their knees and ask for each other’s hand in marriage.

While Rajkummar looked dapper in a white kurta that he wore over churidar pants and a waistcoat, along with a bandhgala jacket, Patralekhaa colour-coordinated with a shimmery white and silver slit-gown which had a long train. She wore her hair in a messy bun.

Interestingly, both of them ditched traditional footwear and opted for sneakers. While some may think of it as an odd combination, the shoes went perfectly well with their outfits.

Sneakers are globally understood to be the most comfortable footwear. We love how the couple set fashion goals for others to follow, because traditionally, Indian weddings are all about ethnic looks. By opting to wear shoes instead of juttis, they convey the message that it is all right to look beyond conventions and do whatever you are comfortable with.

The couple has been dating for over six years now, and is slated to get married Sunday night. They acted together in CityLights.

