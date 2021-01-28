Karan Johar’s style is simply bold: Celeb stylist Nikita Jaisinghani

A look at her Instagram page and you instantly know that it’s high on fashion. Scroll further, and you are introduced to pictures of Aditya Roy Kapoor, Alaya F, Abhishek Bachchan, and Karan Johar putting their best fashion foot forward. So, when we got a chance to chit-chat with Nikita Jaisinghani, the stylist to these stars, of course, the conversation had to be about style, trends, and all things glitz and glamour.

So read on to know what the celeb stylist has to say about her work, styling the super fashionable KJo, and the one person she really wishes to style and why.

Excerpts:

From Karan Johar to Sidhant Chaturvedi and Arjun Kapoor, you style many B-Town celebs. What do you like most about your job?

These men are looked up to for everything they do in life. Being able to associate with their fashion game and conceptualise looks for their different body types is amazing. Also, being able to educate myself with new brands and trends, and then being able to put them out to help others follow them.

But does it not get challenging to style celeb icons who are also responsible for leading fashion trends and setting goals?

Challenges are a part of everyone’s career. I have and will always love the challenges I face on my way as they have pushed me to become what I am today.

Will it be correct to say that of all your clients Karan is the most experimental? How would you describe his personal style?

Hands down, he is the most experimental and ready to try new and different styles and silhouettes. Karan Johar’s style can simply be put as bold!

What all does a stylist’s job entail, and how much are the celebs a part of the process?

It starts from understanding the brief to knowing the actual vision and then making sure it fits the budget. The outcome is something that the client wants.

Which celeb looks styled by you do you consider your best, and why?

Karan Johar for Vogue Women of the Year – two looks in a row: one with the Dolce floral jacket and second the Issey Miyake look, and Abhishek Bachchan for GQ.

What is the thought process and do’s and don’ts when styling a celebrity?

I like to meet the celebrity in advance to understand their personal taste, body type, and the colours they are inclined towards. This makes my work easier and we then make a checklist of the dos and don’ts for the client.

How comfortable, on a scale of 1-10, are Bollywood celebs when it comes to going beyond their comfort zone and experimenting with styles?

It depends a lot on the client actually; some are very comfortable with experimentation while others take a little more time.

One celebrity you wish to style and why?

Mr Amitabh Bachchan; there’ll never be a legend like him ever again.

The pandemic ignited conversations around sustainable and slow fashion. What role can you, as a stylist, play?

As a stylist, I can help people be a little more aware of homegrown labels and also how to reuse pieces in different ways for various occasions.