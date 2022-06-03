Celeb style: Sonakshi Sinha amps up the glam quotient in three stunning looks

Sonakshi Sinha loves to experiment with her style. Vibrant and edgy, the actor‘s sartorial picks turn heads every time she makes an appearance. In keeping with her impeccable fashion streak, she recently shared a series of pictures on social media, donning three different looks.

Sequin fever has gripped Bollywood, and how! As such, Sonakshi, too, slipped into a one-shoulder black sequin-velvet dress with a power shoulder on one side. Adding a pop of colour to this midi dress by designer duo Gauri and Nainika was a patch of yellow, white and pink floral embroidery on the waist.

To accessorise, she opted for drop earrings, lots of rings and black heels. With her hair left open, she added the finishing touches with shimmery eyeshadow, blushed and highlighted cheeks, winged eyeliner and soft pink lip shade.

Prior to this, Sonakshi had opted for an ethnic look — a beige lehenga set by designer Anamika Khanna. Featuring multicoloured floral prints, it was paired with a matching blouse and a cape jacket.

She teamed this look with an oxidised silver neckpiece, matching earrings, a stone-studded ring and a small bindi. Leaving her hair open in soft curls, she added to the glam with shimmery eyeshadow, blushed cheeks and nude lip shade.

The 34-year-old looked picture-perfect in a teal top and palazzo pants set by Arpita Mehta. The easy-breezy ensemble featured high-low ruffle and cowrie shell detailing.

Styled by Mohit Rai, Sonakshi accessorised this look with a statement oxidised silver choker, matching earrings and rings. Glamorous shimmery makeup and her hair styled in a messy ponytail completed this look.

