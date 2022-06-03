Celeb style: Sonakshi Sinha amps up the glam quotient in three stunning looks

June 3, 2022 10:40:07 am
Sonakshi Sinha loves to experiment with her style. Vibrant and edgy, the actor‘s sartorial picks turn heads every time she makes an appearance. In keeping with her impeccable fashion streak, she recently shared a series of pictures on social media, donning three different looks.
🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨
Sequin fever has gripped Bollywood, and how! As such, Sonakshi, too, slipped into a one-shoulder black sequin-velvet dress with a power shoulder on one side. Adding a pop of colour to this midi dress by designer duo Gauri and Nainika was a patch of yellow, white and pink floral embroidery on the waist.
Best of Express PremiumView this post on Instagram
To accessorise, she opted for drop earrings, lots of rings and black heels. With her hair left open, she added the finishing touches with shimmery eyeshadow, blushed and highlighted cheeks, winged eyeliner and soft pink lip shade.
View this post on Instagram
Prior to this, Sonakshi had opted for an ethnic look — a beige lehenga set by designer Anamika Khanna. Featuring multicoloured floral prints, it was paired with a matching blouse and a cape jacket.
View this post on Instagram
She teamed this look with an oxidised silver neckpiece, matching earrings, a stone-studded ring and a small bindi. Leaving her hair open in soft curls, she added to the glam with shimmery eyeshadow, blushed cheeks and nude lip shade.
View this post on Instagram
The 34-year-old looked picture-perfect in a teal top and palazzo pants set by Arpita Mehta. The easy-breezy ensemble featured high-low ruffle and cowrie shell detailing.
View this post on Instagram
Styled by Mohit Rai, Sonakshi accessorised this look with a statement oxidised silver choker, matching earrings and rings. Glamorous shimmery makeup and her hair styled in a messy ponytail completed this look.
View this post on Instagram
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-