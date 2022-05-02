Red pant suit has the celeb stamp of approval; here’s proof

Power dressing is more popular than ever as celebrities globally ditch romantic, voluminous gowns for crisp pantsuits. And they have reason. The statement of a pantsuit is far more than just a sartorial one. And when it comes the colour Bollywood divas prefer, the verdict seems to be red. You know what they say about when in doubt, go for red.

Here are some celebrities who aced the red pantsuit look and gave it a stamp of approval for styling and experimenting with it in myriad ways.

Kiara Advani’s red pantsuit with a fabric belt at the waist is perfect for those who don’t like the oversized silhouette. She kept it beautifully simple, styling it simply with golden hoop earrings.

For those in colder climes, this Shilpa Shetty Kundra look is the perfect red pantsuit styling guide. She went for an all red look with a red turtleneck in a different shade, and nude, pointed pumps.

Parineeti Chopra kept her red pantsuit look comparatively more casual as she wore it with a pink knit t-shirt. Her trousers, flared and slit at the ankle, showed off her sparkly heels that complemented her jewellery game.

Huma Qureshi, the latest to jump on the bandwagon, wore a long red coat paired with a knit tank top similar to Parineeti’s, but in an orange colour, a combination only lovers of statement dressing would be willing to pull off. She, too, opted for nude heels.

Priyanka Chopra’s red pantsuit look is close to Kiara’s in theory, but the tailoring and the belt make all the difference. She, too, left her hair open and accessorised with big golden hoops.

