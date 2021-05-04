Alaya F wows in this black strappy dress; see pics

Alaya F knows how to keep it stylish! (Photo: Alaya F/Instagram)

The newest actor on the block, Alaya F, not only has impeccable acting skills but also knows how to make heads turn with her chic fashion choices.

Take, for instance, her appearance at this year’s Filmfare Awards or the relaxed outfits she has been seen donning during the lockdown — each look has managed to garner attention. Her recent look, too, deserves your attention.

Keep scrolling to know what we are talking about.

The Jawaani Jaaneman actor was seen in a basic black dress from Runway the label. Styled by Sanam Ratnasi, the look was styled minimally.

The mid-length dress featured adjustable straps alongside a rectangular neckline. However, it was the thigh-high slit that stole the show. The look was styled with a pair of muted golden heels.

In the hair and beauty department, she went for a soft blow-dry while opting for a monochromatic look consisting of soft brown eyelids with barely-there lip colour and gloss.

Prior to this, she was seen in an Arpita Mehta ensemble — a mirror work jacket and crop top styled with a slit tie-dye skirt. Check out more details here.

What do you think about her look?

