Monday, May 10, 2021
Celeb fashion: Vanessa Hudgens’ latest outfits are to die for

The actor left us impressed with three looks; check them out here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 10, 2021 3:00:36 pm
Which look do you like the most? (Photo: vanessahudgens/ Instagram| Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Vanessa Hudgens has managed to keep herself in our style books ever since her High School Musical days. Years down the line, she continues to impress with her impeccable take on all things related to fashion and trends.

With an easygoing sense of fashion, she can ace elaborate ensembles and boho-chic clothing with utter ease. Here are some of her latest looks that we just cannot get enough of.

Check them out below:

The actor looked stunning in this perfectly tailored beige yellow dress which featured full sleeves, padded shoulder, and a belt. The look was styled with knee-high white boots with kitten heels.

Vanessa looked resplendent in a blush pink dress with a plunging neckline, a flowing silhouette, and a thigh-high slit. We like how it was styled with a chic updo and graphic white eyeliner.

The background sure looks pretty but Vanessa looks even prettier in this bright yellow co-ord set styled with a puffy black sling bag. Her haircut simply added to the look!

What do you think of her latest looks?

