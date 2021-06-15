Celeb fashion: Shilpa Shetty keeps it classy and elegant

Which do do you like the most? (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty can pull off almost any outfit. Evidence of this was seen recently when she stepped out in a pair of separates. Simple and chic, she gave major summer goals with her look.

The Baazigar actor was seen donning a black top which she paired with a striped shirt and matching pants.

Shilpa Shetty looks lovely in the photos. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty looks lovely in the photos. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She completed the look with hair parted on the side and tangerine heels.

She posed for the photographers. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She posed for the photographers. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

In another instance, she was spotted in a floral jumpsuit which she teamed with a white blazer and a thick belt. Keeping her hair untied, she accessorised it with hoop earrings and looked really pretty.

Shilpa Shetty turned heads and how. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty turned heads and how. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The look was kept simple and understated. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The look was kept simple and understated. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She has consistently impressed us with her looks in recent past. Here are some of them

What do you think of her recent look?