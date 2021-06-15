scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Latest news

Celeb fashion: Shilpa Shetty keeps it classy and elegant

From a jumpsuit to a co-ord set; Shilpa Shetty can ace it all!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 15, 2021 7:10:39 pm
shilpa shetty, shilpa shetty photos, shilpashetty photos, shilpa shetty recent photos, shilpa shetty photos, indian express, indian express newsWhich do do you like the most? (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty can pull off almost any outfit. Evidence of this was seen recently when she stepped out in a pair of separates. Simple and chic, she gave major summer goals with her look.

The Baazigar actor was seen donning a black top which she paired with a striped shirt and matching pants.

Shilpa Shetty looks lovely in the photos. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She completed the look with hair parted on the side and tangerine heels.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
She posed for the photographers. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

In another instance, she was spotted in a floral jumpsuit which she teamed with a white blazer and a thick belt. Keeping her hair untied, she accessorised it with hoop earrings and looked really pretty.

Shilpa Shetty turned heads and how. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
ALSO READ |Tribeca Film Festival: New mom Emily Ratajkowski wows in a black strappy dress
The look was kept simple and understated. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She has consistently impressed us with her looks in recent past. Here are some of them

What do you think of her recent look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Kashmir Srinagar transgender community, Transgenders in Kashmir, Transgenders in Srinagar, Kashmir, Srinagar, economic low, no income for transgenders in Kashmir, indianexpress.com
In the pandemic, transgender community in Kashmir looks on with hope, leads with defiance

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 15: Latest News

Advertisement