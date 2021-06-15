Celeb fashion: Shilpa Shetty keeps it classy and elegant

June 15, 2021 7:10:39 pm
Shilpa Shetty can pull off almost any outfit. Evidence of this was seen recently when she stepped out in a pair of separates. Simple and chic, she gave major summer goals with her look.
The Baazigar actor was seen donning a black top which she paired with a striped shirt and matching pants.
She completed the look with hair parted on the side and tangerine heels.
In another instance, she was spotted in a floral jumpsuit which she teamed with a white blazer and a thick belt. Keeping her hair untied, she accessorised it with hoop earrings and looked really pretty.
She has consistently impressed us with her looks in recent past. Here are some of them
What do you think of her recent look?
