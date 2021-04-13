‘Dare to be different’, says Rubina Dilaik as she shares pics wearing floral headgear

Of late, a lot of actors — both Bollywood and TV — have started experimenting with their looks. The latest to jump on the bandwagon is Rubina Dilaik, who recently treated her 4.4 million fans on Instagram with some stunning images. Known to usually keep it simple in fitted, straight cut silhouettes or ethnic wear, the actor experimented with her look and the results are stunning!

In a series of pictures captioned “💚 Dare to be different 💚”, the Big Boss 14 winner looked gorgeous in a neon green tulle gown from Maya Culture. Styled by celebrity stylist Ashna Makhijani Shah, the off-shoulder outfit was accessorised with just a ring.

The floral headgear made everything better! (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/ Instagram) The floral headgear made everything better! (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/ Instagram)

But the highlight of the look — of course — was the floral headgear adorned with roses and carnations.

She was in a gown from Maya Culture. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/ Instagram) She was in a gown from Maya Culture. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/ Instagram)

For makeup, she went for bold ombré burgundy lips, sharply contoured cheeks and filled in eyebrows, while she opted for a wash of golden with false eyelashes for the eyes. The look was completed with a pair of pointy-toe white stilettos with tie-detailing.

We really wish she experiments more because the actor certainly has an eye for styling. Check out some of her most stylish moments here.

