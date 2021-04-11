scorecardresearch
Celeb fashion: Ranveer Singh’s latest outfit looks like it is corona-proof

Ranveer knows how to break the internet, one look at a time

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 11, 2021 5:28:39 pm
Do you like his latest look? (Photo: Ranveer Singh/ Instagram)

You can always trust Ranveer Singh to pull off the whackiest (we aren’t complaining!) and the coolest fashion pieces. He manages to turn things around with little additions. The actor left us quite impressed as he shared his latest look on Instagram. He was spotted in an all-black look and we are totally here for it! Take a look at the pictures below.

The actor stunned in an all-black look. (Photo: ranveersingh/ Instagram)

The actor kept it dapper as he donned a a neck warmer with self-stripes. This was attached to his beanie. The look was pulled together with a cotton black vest.

The quirky glasses cannot be missed. (Photo: ranveersingh/ Instagram)

He styled the look with a pair of slim-fit stonewashed denim which we are a total fan of! He completed it with rugged suede shoes in grey and added a pair of really quirky sunglasses.

Singh is frequently spotted donning black ensembles. (Photo: ranveersingh/ Instagram) The headgear stole the show! (Photo: ranveersingh/ Instagram)

The look is as dapper as it gets. It will also safely pass as a corona-proof look given how seamlessly his nose and mouth are covered!

Recently he was also spotted at the airport in a Hawaiian floral shirt with striped pants and silver shoes. Needless to say, he managed to turn heads at the airport too! Take a look here. 

Check out all his recent looks below.

