Celeb fashion: You just cannot miss Nora Fatehi in this sequin pantsuit

What do you think of her look? (Photo: Nora Fatehi/Instagram)

Nora Fatehi has been on a fashion roll, impressing us with her super-stylish looks. While Nora can ace absolutely anything, of late she has been acing sequins like a pro.

Recently, she took to Instagram to share yet another look which we just cannot get over!

No, we are not exaggerating, keep scrolling to know what we are talking about below.

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Nora was seen dazzling in a sequin pantsuit from Naeem Khan, a New York-based designer.

The heavily embellished pantsuit featured a tiny scallop-like detailing on the hemline and fit her like a glove. We loved how it was styled with a leather bustier top by Pilar del Campo and completed with a pair of classic red Louboutin heels.

Keeping it simple with her makeup, Nora opted for a dewy look with light shimmer on her eyes and a glistening base. This was accompanied by the wet hair look, which elevated the entire look.

Prior to this, she was spotted in another Naeem Khan creation and, as always, looked breathtaking.

Check out the pictures below:

Nora looked resplendent in the bright blue shimmery body-hugging gown that featured shoulder pads. Styled with a sleek hairdo, the look was put together with bold tangerine-red lips and winged eyeliner. Silver shiny pencil heels completed the look.

We love both the looks, what about you?

