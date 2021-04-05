Mouni Roy’s latest fashion outings are all about style and glamour

What do you think about her looks? (Photo: imouniroy/Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

We plan to let you in on a little secret today — whenever we are scouting for ideas to jazz up our looks, we always turn to Mouni Roy! Her Instagram page is full of style cues that are not only effortless but also accessible and experimental. From saris and lehengas to co-ord sets and basic denim looks, the actor knows how to make a head-turning statement.

In keeping with the same, she recently shared three different looks that were all about minimal and fuss-free fashion. So if that is what your definition of personal style is, then look no further and scroll down to check out the looks.

READ | Mouni Roy looks like a fairytale princess in latest pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

She looked lovely in a plain white shirt paired with a strapless peplum top featuring a deep V neckline. This was styled with velvet black shorts and heels. We like how she kept it basic with minimal makeup and a blowdried hairdo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

For the second look, she opted for a dark blue pinstriped dress. Making a case for the perfect formal wear, she styled the outfit with basic white mules and her classic makeup.

ALSO READ | How to style your sequin pieces for the party and festive season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Keeping it a little chilled out, she opted for an athleisure look. Seen in fitted crop top and tie-dye joggers, Mouni’s look was pulled together with silver hoops and chunky cream sneakers.

The actor also has some super fashionable reels which will give you your dose of fashion cues and keep you entertained at the same time. Check them out here.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle