Celeb fashion: Malaika Arora is breaking the internet with her latest look

What do you think about her look? (Photo: Mohit Rai/ Instagram| Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Malaika Arora’s style game is always on point. Whether it is a promotional event, her workout session, or just a lazy day at home, she always keeps it trendy. While she impresses with most of her looks, we have been blown away with her latest fashion outing! This time, the diva stunned in ethnic wear.

Check out how gorgeous she looked:

Malaika was seen in a sequin sari by designer Manish Malhotra for the show Super Dancer Chapter 4, which was styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai and his team.

The dazzling sari was styled with a strappy blouse featuring a deep boat neckline, Jimmy Choo heels and minimal jewellery.

Accessorised with an uncut diamond necklace, she opted for blowdried hair and a glam makeup look comprising kohled eyes and bold deep red lips.

ALSO READ | Emily Ratajkowski knows how to keep it versatile, one outfit at a time

But this is not the first time she has left us impressed in a sequin sari. A while back, she was seen in another sequin sari. Check it out below.

She was also seen in a red Atelier Zuhra number with sequin and mirrorwork which fit her like a glove and was styled in an impeccable manner. See pics.

READ | Malaika Arora is here to give you summer fashion tips

Which is your favourite look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle