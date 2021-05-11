Madhuri Dixit looks breathtaking in this Manish Malhotra sari; pics inside

May 11, 2021 9:40:34 pm
If you are ever looking for inspiration to ace Indian wear, then turn to no one else but Madhuri Dixit. The actor knows how to keep it simple yet supremely elegant when it comes to fashion.
Madhuri often gives fashion inspiration with her looks on Instagram, but we are completely blown away by her latest look. Sharing a series of pictures captioned “Back on set 🎥”, Madhuri looked gorgeous as ever.
Take a look below.
Keeping it minimal, Madhuri was seen in a gorgeous dove grey sari from Manish Malhotra, which was styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani.
Adorned with sequins, the dazzling sari was paired with a half-sleeved blouse. It was accessorised with an eye-catching polki necklace with uncut diamonds and matching teardrop earrings.
For makeup, she kept it classic with a flawless base, smokey eyeliner, and nude lip colour. You can get her makeup look here. Everything was pulled together with a soft blowout.
What do you think about her look?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-