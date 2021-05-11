scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Most read

Madhuri Dixit looks breathtaking in this Manish Malhotra sari; pics inside

Madhuri Dixit and ethnic wear go hand in hand; here's all the proof you need!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 11, 2021 9:40:34 pm
madhuri dixitMadhuri Dixit shared her latest look on Instagram. (Source: madhuridixitnene/Instagram)

If you are ever looking for inspiration to ace Indian wear, then turn to no one else but Madhuri Dixit. The actor knows how to keep it simple yet supremely elegant when it comes to fashion.

Madhuri often gives fashion inspiration with her looks on Instagram, but we are completely blown away by her latest look. Sharing a series of pictures captioned “Back on set 🎥”, Madhuri looked gorgeous as ever.

Take a look below.

The actor was styled by Shaleena Nathani. (Photo: madhuridixitnene/ Instagram)

Keeping it minimal, Madhuri was seen in a gorgeous dove grey sari from Manish Malhotra, which was styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
She kept it minimal with her choice of jewellery. (Photo: madhuridixitnene/ Instagram)

Adorned with sequins, the dazzling sari was paired with a half-sleeved blouse. It was accessorised with an eye-catching polki necklace with uncut diamonds and matching teardrop earrings.

READ |Madhuri Dixit weaves magic with her latest looks; see pics
We love her look! (Photo: madhuridixitnene/ Instagram)

For makeup, she kept it classic with a flawless base, smokey eyeliner, and nude lip colour. You can get her makeup look here. Everything was pulled together with a soft blowout.

PHOTOS |Madhuri Dixit is the queen of ethnic and fusion wear; see pics

What do you think about her look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

DAG sales, master artworks, artwork exhibition, art exhibition, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, laxman pai, jamini roy artworks, sonu sood foundation, khalsa foundation, artworks for COVID relief efforts,
Covid-19: Artworks by eminent artists to be auctioned to raise relief funds

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 11: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x