Kim Kardashian can ace risqué outfits effortlessly; here’s proof

If you are ever in the mood to experiment with your wardrobe and need fashion tips, trust Kim Kardashian to come to your rescue. Be it a simple look or a dramatic one, she knows how to carry off each outfit with oodles of style.

Recently, she took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of her latest look, and — as always — it had our undivided attention for numerous reasons.

Kim opted for a risqué look — a bright tangerine top that featured black buttons and full-sleeves. But, there was a twist, which we admit, took us by surprise.

The plunging neckline top featured cuts underneath the sleeves right until the waist with the front and back of the shirt attached with a thin band.

Styled with high-waist leather pants, the look was completed with a pair of stilettos. She kept her hair open and opted for a bronzed makeup look with brightened under eyes.

Prior to this, she was seen in a dark brown latex outfit asking fans which pair of heels she should go for. Check it out below.

