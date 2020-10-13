Celeb fashion: Jennifer Lopez’s latest look is high on glamour

What do you think about her look? (Photo: Jenifer Lopez/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Jennifer Lopez broke the internet with her latest look. We couldn’t take our eyes off the singer’s monogrammed outfit which is chic, classy, super stylish and Balmain! Taking to Instagram, Jennifer shared a series of pictures which she captioned: “✨Flashback to @Balmain Spring 2021 ✨”

Take a look at the details below.

She was seen in a body-hugging corset dress with a sweetheart neckline that was styled with a single-breasted jacket. But it was the wide waist belt, the outfit was accessorised with, that elevated the overall look. The singer went for a statement clutch from the brand, and basic black stilettos to complete the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 12, 2020 at 9:14am PDT

Needless to say, Jennifer kept it sharp with her hair and makeup — smokey eyes, bronzer, sheer pink lipgloss and hair neatly tied in a high ponytail. But it was her ultra-glam manicure we couldn’t take our eyes off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 12, 2020 at 9:13am PDT

We like how she added an element of bling to her look with a pair of abstract earrings. Earlier, Kim Kardashian had also shared pictures in head-to-toe vintage Balmain look. Check out the details here.

