Huma Qureshi aces comfort fashion like a pro; here’s proof

Huma Qureshi‘s wardrobe is all about comfortable and chic outfits. From traditional to modern — the actor carries every outfit with an added zing. Staying true to her style, her sartorial picks for the promotions of her latest web series, Mithya, were also all about comfortable, trendy and fashionable ensembles.

Keeping it fiery and edgy, she wore a leopard-print co-ord that comprised a turquoise coloured bralette, matching straight pants, and a blazer.

Styled by Mohit Rai, she accessorised the look with golden hoop earrings, statement rings and a pair of ankle-length black boots. Curled hair, shimmery blue eyeshadow, glossy lip colour and a hint of blush added the finishing touches.

Prior to this, Huma was seen wearing a red frock dress from an ethical and sustainable clothing brand, Mati. The chic dress featured a V-neckline and pleated frock details.

A pair of bright blue heels added a pop of colour to this look. She accessorised with golden penny earrings and tied her hair in a sleek ponytail. Winged eyeliner, shimmery eyeshadow and a dash of red lip colour completed the look.

Earlier, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor had opted for a Zara ensemble that consisted of a white shirt with rolled-up sleeves, a pair of textured black pants and a velvet sleeveless coat.

She accessorised the look with ear cuffs and a pair of black heels. She left her curled hair open and rounded off the look with winged eyeliner, shimmery eyeshadow, blushed cheeks and bright pink lip colour.

