Celeb fashion: Ankita Lokhande looks glamorous in latest pics

Ankita Lokhande is on a roll. The actor has been sharing her looks on the ‘gram and we cannot keep calm. As seen in the pictures, she is experimenting with her looks, and needless to say, winning the internet — one look at a time.

Check out some looks below.

She looked ethereal in a flowing white chiffon dress with a plunging neckline. We like how the little sequin and cutout detailing on the outfit helped elevate the look.

Styled with metallic silver stilettos, she opted for a pulled-back hairdo, glowing dewy base, soft brown smokey eyes, and a nude pink matte lip shade to complete the look.

She was also seen in a metallic dress and looked absolutely gorgeous. The floor-length outfit fit her like a glove and featured a strappy back and thigh-high slit.

The Pavitra Rishta styled the outfit with middle-parted straight hair with soft curls and went for a flawless matte base with a slightly deep contour and a nude lip colour. The look was completed with a pair of kitten heels.

We loved both the looks, what about you?

