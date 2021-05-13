Amyra Dastur nails the summer look in this strappy dress

The actor looked pretty as a picture; isn't it? (Photo: Amyra Dastur/ Instagram)

We might be quarantined at home in our pyjamas doing occasional touch-ups before video calls, but B-Town is making sure they look their best at all times and how.

Recently, Amyra Dastur shared pictures of herself in a stunning dress and, well, it had our undivided attention.

Check it out below.

Amyra looked lovely in a flowing tie-dye dress featuring noodle straps and a V-neckline. The chic dress had bold stripes in four different colours — white, maroon, blue and mustard.

She amped up her look by wearing a camel brown waist belt which gave her dress some structure. To bring it all together, she styled her hair in soft waves and opted for hoops with encrusted pearls.

For makeup, she went for her usual natural look — flawless base, a hint of golden eyeshadow, and demi-matt pink lips.

Here are some other cues to ace summer fashion from the actor!

Which is your favourite?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle