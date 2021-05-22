Celeb fashion: Aahana Kumra aces fusion wear effortlessly

Trust Aahana Kumra to ace ethnic wear like no other but when it comes to styling fusion wear, it can be tricky. It is not everyone’s cup of tea but Kumra knows how to ace that too! The Lipstick Under My Burkha actor drew our attention to two of her looks that she shared on Instagram recently. Check out the pictures below to know what we are talking about.

The first look might be a throwback picture but the style still continues to stay. She wore a gorgeous floral sari which is intricately detailed, from the house of Nikita Mhaisalkar. The look was styled with not a blouse but a corset. The corset fits so seamlessly with the sari that one cannot even figure out it was styled with the same unless they looked carefully!

She kept it simple with her makeup and added a pop of colour with fuschia lip shade and a pair of danglers for jewellery.

For the next look, the actor gave us major bohemian vibes and we are here for it! She opted for a black dress with a plunging neckline and cut-out detailing near the waist. The look was styled with an intricate shrug from the house of Ritu Kumar. The look was completed with suede camel brown boots and a pair of oxidised silver earrings.

Which look do you like more?

