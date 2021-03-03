scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Spring/Summer fashion: Five celeb-approved tips to keep it trendy and chic

From abstract prints to florals -- what is your style vibe?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 3, 2021 11:40:11 am
Whikch is your favourite look? (Photo: Ananya Panday, Neeti Mohan/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

It’s summertime! We hope you have already put away those sweaters and overcoats and are all set to wear bright colours and flowy silhouettes. And if you plan to add a few trendy pieces to your 2021 wardrobe, you are in the right place.

But, if you are wondering where and how to begin, we have a super easy guide for you to select from.

So what are you waiting for; check out five outfit ideas, courtesy of your favourite B-Town stars.

READ |Five major spring makeup ideas to look forward to this season

A pair of statement pants

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

We swear by denim, but this season experiment with your fashion game and invest in printed pants. Here, Ananya Panday can be seen acing the trend effortlessly. We love it; what about it?

Tie-dye dress

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NEETI MOHAN (@neetimohan18)

This trend has been around for some time now, so this season is the perfect time to jump on the tye-die bandwagon. Neeti Mohan’s dress is the perfect cue; pair a similar dress with oxidised silver jewellery for a bohemian look. You can also get your hands on a tie-dye shirt and pair it with denim.

A bustier top 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

For days when you to keep it feminine and chic, there is nothing like a bustier that will come to your rescue. Style it with hot pants/high waist pants and a pair of heels, and you are sure to turn heads.

Classic floral dress

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aahana S Kumra (@aahanakumra)

What is spring without florals? A basic floral dress is a must-have in your wardrobe. But, here is a pro-tip for you: Always opt for small floral prints because they are easier to style!

Abstract prints

Want to keep it chill and funky? Abstract prints will be your best bet. Wear them in different styles like Sanjana Sanghi and you will be good to go!

