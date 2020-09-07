Cate Blanchett repeats old outfits at the Venice Film Festival 2020

Cate Blanchett in an Esteban Cortazar gown at Venice Film Festival 2020. (Source: elizabethstewart1/Instagram)

At the ongoing Venice Film Festival 2020, Cate Blanchett stepped out in gorgeous outfits. But turns out the actor was not wearing them for the first time.

For the festival, the Ocean’s 8 actor chose to repeat her clothes in an effort to promote sustainable fashion.

In one of her appearances, Blanchett, who is the president of the jury of this year’s film festival, donned a midnight-blue, shimmering gown by Esteban Cortazar.

Later, she was seen in an asymmetrical, floral top by Alexander McQueen, teamed with a pair of black trousers.

Celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart wrote on Instagram, “IT’S CHIC TO REPEAT! #CateBlanchett has decided to rewear some of her most cherished looks at this year’s Venice Film Festival, like this Esteban Cortazar (gown) worn…that was first worn to a premiere in 2015. In her words, Beautiful things can come out of sustainability!”

The Alexander McQueen top, on the other hand, was last worn by the 51-year-old actor at the 2016 BAFTAs.

Besides, Blanchett will also be donating the outfits to an auction by Chic Relief, a non-profit organisation by Stewart. All the proceeds will be donated to an educational company Facing History and Ourselves and UN Women.

