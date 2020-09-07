Cate Blanchett repeats old outfits at the Venice Film Festival 2020

At the ongoing Venice Film Festival 2020, Cate Blanchett stepped out in gorgeous outfits. But turns out the actor was not wearing them for the first time.
For the festival, the Ocean’s 8 actor chose to repeat her clothes in an effort to promote sustainable fashion.
In one of her appearances, Blanchett, who is the president of the jury of this year’s film festival, donned a midnight-blue, shimmering gown by Esteban Cortazar.
Later, she was seen in an asymmetrical, floral top by Alexander McQueen, teamed with a pair of black trousers.
Celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart wrote on Instagram, “IT’S CHIC TO REPEAT! #CateBlanchett has decided to rewear some of her most cherished looks at this year’s Venice Film Festival, like this Esteban Cortazar (gown) worn…that was first worn to a premiere in 2015. In her words, Beautiful things can come out of sustainability!”
IT’S CHIC TO REPEAT! #CateBlanchett has decided to rewear some of her most cherished looks at this year’s Venice Film Festival, like this @estebancortazarofficial worn to tonight’s Opening that was first worn to a premiere in 2015. In her words, Beautiful things can come out of sustainability! AND……Cate and #EstebanCortazar have donated this gorgeous look to the RAD at VENICE auction which will benefit @facinghistory and @unwomen. Please visit @chic-relief website (link in bio) from September 23 – October 2 to bid on this and other looks from many actors at Venice! 100% of sales will be donated to these two charities. #venicefilmfestival #radvocacy #FacingHistory #FinallyFacingHistory #GenerationEquality @facinghistory uses lessons of history to challenge teachers and their students to stand up to bigotry because we know education is an antidote to hate. @unwomen is a global champion for women and girls, established to accelerate progress on meeting their needs worldwide.
The Alexander McQueen top, on the other hand, was last worn by the 51-year-old actor at the 2016 BAFTAs.
#CateBlanchett is committed to a sustainable red carpet. One way is re-working past iconic looks! This top comes from her @alexandermcqueen BAFTA dress worn in 2016, reworked to wear with pants for the Venice Film Festival tonight. (Swipe left!) Tonight worn with @pomellato and glamorous glam by @marygreenwell and @rdarobertodantonio. Thank you to Cate and #SarahBurton for donating this look to the RAD for Venice auction benefiting @facinghistory and @unwomen. Please visit @chic-relief website (link in bio) from September 23 – October 2 to bid on this and many other looks from Venice! 100% of sales will be donated to these two charities. #venicefilmfestival #radvocacy #FacingHistory #FinallyFacingHistory #GenerationEquality
Besides, Blanchett will also be donating the outfits to an auction by Chic Relief, a non-profit organisation by Stewart. All the proceeds will be donated to an educational company Facing History and Ourselves and UN Women.
