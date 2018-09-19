Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Talk about casual dressing! Alia Bhatt shows how to ace it

Right from movie promotions to attending events and parties, Alia Bhatt manages to nail it in her fresh, casual looks. Check out the pictures here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 19, 2018 7:17:01 pm
Alia bhatt, Alia Bhatt fashion, Alia Bhatt casual fashion Alia Bhatt’s casual fashion: Which is your favourite look? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)
Related News

Although it is only now that Alia Bhatt has started taking credit single-handedly for the success of her box office hit Raazi, her personal sense of style is something that has always managed to catch our eye. Right from movie promotions to attending parties, Alia has almost always nailed it in casual wear.

Recently, the actor was seen stepping out for her best friend’s birthday party in a pair of mommy jeans and a basic white T-shirt. Her huge sunnies added an element of fun to her attire and she put together an elegant and casual look as always.

Check out the pictures here.

alia bhatt photos Alia Bhatt is back in town after wrapping up the Bulgaria schedule of Brahmastra. (Source: File Photo)

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor alia Alia Bhatt with her best friends. (Source: File Photo)

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor alia Akansha Ranjan posing with Alia Bhatt. (Source: File Photo)

Prior to this, at the Brahmastra’s Bulgaria schedule wrap party, when the actor was out with her alleged boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor along with director Ayan Mukerji, she wore a black and burnt orange coloured animal print dress and paired it with a black sling bag and knee-high boots.

alia ranbir ayan Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pose at the Brahmastra Bulgaria schedule wrap party.

After returning from Bulgaria, she was spotted at Mumbai airport in grey jeans, a white tank top, and a grey shrug, that she paired with pink sneakers.

Check out the pictures here.

Bulgaria Alia Bhatt was spotted in Mumbai airport in casual wear. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt was clicked at the Mumbai Airport. She preferred to keep her look casual. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Which is your favourite look?

Must Watch

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
A look back at the last 5 matches between India and Pakistan
Watch Now
A look back at the last 5 matches between India and Pakistan
Buzzing Now
Advertisement