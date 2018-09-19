Talk about casual dressing! Alia Bhatt shows how to ace it

Alia Bhatt’s casual fashion: Which is your favourite look? (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Alia Bhatt’s casual fashion: Which is your favourite look? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Although it is only now that Alia Bhatt has started taking credit single-handedly for the success of her box office hit Raazi, her personal sense of style is something that has always managed to catch our eye. Right from movie promotions to attending parties, Alia has almost always nailed it in casual wear.

Recently, the actor was seen stepping out for her best friend’s birthday party in a pair of mommy jeans and a basic white T-shirt. Her huge sunnies added an element of fun to her attire and she put together an elegant and casual look as always.

Check out the pictures here.

Alia Bhatt is back in town after wrapping up the Bulgaria schedule of Brahmastra. (Source: File Photo) Alia Bhatt is back in town after wrapping up the Bulgaria schedule of Brahmastra. (Source: File Photo)

Alia Bhatt with her best friends. (Source: File Photo) Alia Bhatt with her best friends. (Source: File Photo)

Akansha Ranjan posing with Alia Bhatt. (Source: File Photo) Akansha Ranjan posing with Alia Bhatt. (Source: File Photo)

Prior to this, at the Brahmastra’s Bulgaria schedule wrap party, when the actor was out with her alleged boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor along with director Ayan Mukerji, she wore a black and burnt orange coloured animal print dress and paired it with a black sling bag and knee-high boots.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pose at the Brahmastra Bulgaria schedule wrap party. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pose at the Brahmastra Bulgaria schedule wrap party.

After returning from Bulgaria, she was spotted at Mumbai airport in grey jeans, a white tank top, and a grey shrug, that she paired with pink sneakers.

Check out the pictures here.

Alia Bhatt was spotted in Mumbai airport in casual wear. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt was spotted in Mumbai airport in casual wear. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt was clicked at the Mumbai Airport. She preferred to keep her look casual. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt was clicked at the Mumbai Airport. She preferred to keep her look casual. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Which is your favourite look?

