Monday, May 23, 2022
What Carmen Electra thinks about Kim Kardashian recreating her daring ’90s look: ‘She looked amazing’

Posting pictures of herself wearing it, versus Kardashian putting it on recently, Electra took to Instagram to post a nostalgic caption, "I still have this dress I wore to the MTV movie awards in the 90’s"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 23, 2022 2:10:42 pm
Carmen Electra, Carmen Electra news, Carmen Electra white gown, Carmen Electra and Kim Kardashian, Kim Kardashian wearing Carmen Electra white dress, indian express newsThe dress is white in colour and completely backless with a bustier bodice taped to the back. (Photo: Instagram/@carmenelectra)

The thing about fashion is the possibility of resurgence — of an outfit making a comeback several years after it was first worn, with a modern touch or two.

Recently, Kim Kardashian did it on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet, when she chose to wear the iconic Marilyn Monroe gown, which the actor had worn while singing ‘Happy Birthday Mr President’ on US president John F Kennedy’s birthday in 1962.

Now, actor Carmen Electra has praised the SKIMS founder after she dressed herself in one of her “daring” dresses from the ’90s. The Baywatch star, during an interview with Us Weekly, said that Kardashian looked “amazing” in the gown, pictures of which were posted on her Instagram in April this year.

“I saw [it on Instagram]! I love Kim — we worked together in the past — and I think she looked amazing in that dress,” the actor, 50, was quoted as telling Us Weekly exclusively.

ALSO READ |Did Kim Kardashian really ‘starve’ herself to fit into the Met Gala 2022 dress? This is what her trainer said

“I wore that Stephen Sprouse dress to the MTV Movie Awards in 1998 and remember it being daring for the time. I think her fashion is always on point and I love that she is inspired by the ’90s.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Rebel Heart (@rebelheartblog)

The dress is white in colour and completely backless with a bustier bodice taped to the back.

ALSO READ |It was bling and glam for Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Posting pictures of herself wearing it, versus Kardashian putting it on recently, Electra took to Instagram to post a nostalgic caption, “I still have this dress I wore to the MTV movie awards in the 90’s. @kimkardashian remade this designer dress and I think it’s flattering not a completion! [Sic] I think it’s cool. Shouting out love to the ladies always have.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra)

Kardashian left an endearing comment on this post, writing: “The most beautiful! Miss you Carmen! Forever the style icon.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra)

