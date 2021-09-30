scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 30, 2021
MUST READ

New mom Cardi B makes a grand appearance at Paris Fashion Week

From a red sequin gown to a faux leather outfit -- Cardi B aced back-to-back dramatic looks

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 30, 2021 4:44:38 pm
On September 6, she shared a picture of her new born on Instagram, mentioning the birth date.

American rapper Cardi B, who gave birth to her son on September 4, was spotted at the Paris Fashion Week. As always, the 28-year-old opted for an extravagant outfit and looked striking in a Thierry Mugler gown.

The ruby shade outfit featured intricate sequin work, and the Grammy winner held nothing back as she matched her jewels with the strapless body-hugging gown.

ALSO READ |Dior brings bold splash of colour to Paris Fashion Week

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

But no Cardi B look is complete without some drama — and there was lots of it as she teamed the dress with a red floor-length cape with elaborate feather detailing, and completed the look with a dramatic hairdo.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, “MUGLER MAMI | @manfredthierrymugler @muglerofficial.”

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

In another instance, she was seen in a faux leather outfit which included a fitted corset and a sheer bottom with a train. This time, however, she opted for just a pair of studs, letting the ensemble do all the talking.

“Thank you @manfredthierrymugler @muglerofficial for including me in such a historical night, the opening of your exhibit in Paris! Truly one of my favorite creative minds in the WORLD! I’m mind blown looking at your collections from over the years. A true Genius!” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

On September 6, she had shared a picture of her new born on Instagram, mentioning the birth date.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Ain Dubai, Ain Dubai news, world’s largest and tallest observation wheel, Ain Dubai observation wheel, Ain Dubai features, Ain Dubai photos, Ain Dubai visitors, Ain Dubai tickets, indian express news
In pictures: The world’s largest and tallest observation wheel in Dubai

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 30: Latest News

Advertisement