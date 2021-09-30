New mom Cardi B makes a grand appearance at Paris Fashion Week

American rapper Cardi B, who gave birth to her son on September 4, was spotted at the Paris Fashion Week. As always, the 28-year-old opted for an extravagant outfit and looked striking in a Thierry Mugler gown.

The ruby shade outfit featured intricate sequin work, and the Grammy winner held nothing back as she matched her jewels with the strapless body-hugging gown.

ALSO READ | Dior brings bold splash of colour to Paris Fashion Week

But no Cardi B look is complete without some drama — and there was lots of it as she teamed the dress with a red floor-length cape with elaborate feather detailing, and completed the look with a dramatic hairdo.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, “MUGLER MAMI | @manfredthierrymugler @muglerofficial.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

In another instance, she was seen in a faux leather outfit which included a fitted corset and a sheer bottom with a train. This time, however, she opted for just a pair of studs, letting the ensemble do all the talking.

“Thank you @manfredthierrymugler @muglerofficial for including me in such a historical night, the opening of your exhibit in Paris! Truly one of my favorite creative minds in the WORLD! I’m mind blown looking at your collections from over the years. A true Genius!” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

On September 6, she had shared a picture of her new born on Instagram, mentioning the birth date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!