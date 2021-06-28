Pregnant Cardi B shows baby bump in blingy bodysuit at BET Awards

June 28, 2021 1:20:44 pm
Cardi B is expecting her second child with husband Offset. The American singer and rapper revealed the news when she made an appearance at the recently held BET Awards.
The 28-year-old, who gave birth to daughter Kulture in 2018, flaunted her baby bump in an embellished black bodysuit at the event. Covered in rhinestones, the outfit had a sheer panel in the abdomen area that showed her belly.
OMG!!!!!! @iamcardib breaking some MAJOR news! Pregnant and slaying 🤩#BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight pic.twitter.com/CCF5P8h8rt
— #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 28, 2021
Offset wore a black jacket over a white tee, teamed with a blingy pair of trousers.
View this post on Instagram
The singer also shared the news on Instagram with a picture. “#2! @offsetyrn,” she captioned the post.
Still not over this moment @iamcardib @Migos! 😍🥰#BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight pic.twitter.com/fPQTEWsILX
— BET (@BET) June 28, 2021
In 2018, the mother-to-be revealed her first pregnancy while performing on Saturday Night Live.
Cardi B and Offset got hitched in September 2017. After three years of their on-and-off marriage, she filed for divorce in September 2020. The couple, however, reconciled by November and also enjoyed a romantic vacation for Valentine’s Day.
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-