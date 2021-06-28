scorecardresearch
Monday, June 28, 2021
Pregnant Cardi B shows baby bump in blingy bodysuit at BET Awards

Cardi B also shared the news on Instagram with a picture

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 28, 2021 1:20:44 pm
cardi bCardi B is pregnant with her second child. (Source: iamcardib/Instagram)

Cardi B is expecting her second child with husband Offset. The American singer and rapper revealed the news when she made an appearance at the recently held BET Awards.

The 28-year-old, who gave birth to daughter Kulture in 2018, flaunted her baby bump in an embellished black bodysuit at the event. Covered in rhinestones, the outfit had a sheer panel in the abdomen area that showed her belly.

Offset wore a black jacket over a white tee, teamed with a blingy pair of trousers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PCPROMO (@okap_peyanm)

The singer also shared the news on Instagram with a picture. “#2! @offsetyrn,” she captioned the post.

In 2018, the mother-to-be revealed her first pregnancy while performing on Saturday Night Live.

Cardi B and Offset got hitched in September 2017. After three years of their on-and-off marriage, she filed for divorce in September 2020. The couple, however, reconciled by November and also enjoyed a romantic vacation for Valentine’s Day.

