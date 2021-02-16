Cardi B receives expensive handbag from Offset; you won’t believe the price

Cardi B’s husband Offset gifted her a very expensive handbag on the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2021.

The rapper posted a video of the bag from Chanel, designed in the shape of a gold birdcage, on Instagram. The bag is from the label’s pre-fall collection, and features diamonds wrapped around the top and bottom with a drawstring leather bag inside the birdcage.

Wondering about the price? It costs a whopping $20,500 (Rs 14,89,058). The international star showed the price tag in the video.

“Wow Thank you baby @offsetyrn. You always getting me something different. Love and appreciate you,” Cardi B captioned the post.

The bag’s exterior features two golden bird structures. Besides, there is the iconic ‘CC’ interlocking logo and pearls at the bottom.

Netizens, however, did not seem too impressed. “I’m too broke to know what that even is,” a social media user responded to the Instagram video.

Another wrote, “When the expensive item looks so cheap you have to show its price tag.”

“I hope you’re also helping redistribute wealth and opportunity behind the scenes, so your fans that are struggling to feed their families don’t become embittered by this inequitable distribution of wealth,” a fan wrote.

What do you think about the handbag?