Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Cardi B receives expensive handbag from Offset; you won’t believe the price

Cardi B posted a video of the bag from Chanel, in the shape of a gold birdcage, on Instagram. Take a look

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 16, 2021 9:10:34 am
cardi b, offsetOffset gifted Cardi B a luxury birdcage handbag. (Source: iamcardib/Instagram)

Cardi B’s husband Offset gifted her a very expensive handbag on the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2021.

The rapper posted a video of the bag from Chanel, designed in the shape of a gold birdcage, on Instagram. The bag is from the label’s pre-fall collection, and features diamonds wrapped around the top and bottom with a drawstring leather bag inside the birdcage.

Wondering about the price? It costs a whopping $20,500 (Rs 14,89,058). The international star showed the price tag in the video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

“Wow Thank you baby @offsetyrn. You always getting me something different. Love and appreciate you,” Cardi B captioned the post.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The bag’s exterior features two golden bird structures. Besides, there is the iconic ‘CC’ interlocking logo and pearls at the bottom.

Netizens, however, did not seem too impressed. “I’m too broke to know what that even is,” a social media user responded to the Instagram video.

Also Read |‘Never been afraid to show my real self’: Cardi B embraces her makeup-free face

Another wrote, “When the expensive item looks so cheap you have to show its price tag.”

“I hope you’re also helping redistribute wealth and opportunity behind the scenes, so your fans that are struggling to feed their families don’t become embittered by this inequitable distribution of wealth,” a fan wrote.

What do you think about the handbag?

