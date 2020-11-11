‘Don’t like offending anyone’s religion’: Cardi B apologises for goddess Durga look on magazine cover

International rap sensation Cardi B posted an apology in an Instagram story for posing as Goddess Durga on the cover of a footwear magazine for its November 2020 issue. The cover features Cardi B with 10 hands, but instead of weapons, she is seen holding a shoe.
In the video, the rapper said, “When I did the shoot, the creatives told me I was going to represent a Goddess; that she represents strength, femininity and liberation, and that’s something I love and I’m all about. And though it was dope, if people think I’m offending their culture or their religion I want to say that was not my intent. I do not like offending anyone’s religion; I wouldn’t like it if someone did it to my religion.”
She added, “When people dress as Virgin Mary and Jesus, as long as they do it in a beautiful, graceful way…. But I wasn’t trying to be disrespectful; maybe I should have done my research. I’m sorry, I can’t change the past but I will do more research for the future.”
Cardi B is seen wearing an off-shoulder red Georges Hobeika dress for the cover photo. The magazine, Footwear News, explained Cardi B’s pose and wrote on Instagram, “…she pays homage to Durga, the Hindu goddess, whose symbols of protection and inner strength resonate as much in modern times as they have through the centuries. Like Durga, Cardi B is a dominant female voice at a critical time.”
Netizens, however, were unhappy with the concept of the photoshoot and called out the rapper for hurting sentiments.
One Twitter user wrote, “Cardi B did not pay ‘homage’ to the Hindu goddess Durga by holding a shoe in her hand, this is plain disrespect and in no way cultural appreciation. She can’t get away with this without addressing and apologizing for mocking our culture.”
Another said, “Apparently this is Cardi B paying ‘homage’ to the Hindu goddess Durga…This is straight-up racist.”
“Coward Cardi B has deactivated her account. Otherwise, we could have taught Cardi B in how many ways she is different from goddess Durga (including she is a human),” wrote yet another user.
With the magazine cover, the WAP star has made her first major foray into the shoe industry and debuted her Club C Cardi sneaker collection with Reebok. Here are some of her other looks featured in the magazine.
What is your opinion on the photoshoot?
