Cardi B wows in a sculpted Gaurav Gupta couture dress in her latest music video

Grammy-winning singer Cardi B, recently, featured in the music video remix of the popular song, No Love, alongside Summer Walker and SZA. The 29-year-old, who always leaves everybody in awe of her opulent and experimental sartorial picks from famous international designers, opted for a Gaurav Gupta couture dress for the video.

Standing in an endless field of roses, she can be seen wearing the Gaurav Gupta Amorphous Shapeshifter Sculptural Outfit. The ensemble featured an ivory top with a plunging neckline and a sculpted wings-like detail on the back teamed with a matching high-waisted pleated skirt with a long train and a thigh-high slit.

“The brand’s indigenous sculpting technique transforms into infinite shapes, that bring her cosmic character to life,” the designer wrote, adding that the singer represented the element of “air”.

Styled by Kollin Carter, Cardi B ditched all accessories with this look, letting the outfit steal all our attention. Her middle-parted long straight hair and dewy makeup rounded off this stunning look.

Gupta, who is known for his prodigious skill in creating the most futuristic, cutting-edge designs in metallic hues, became the first Indian fashion designer to dress the singer.

What do you think about her look?

