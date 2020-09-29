Cara Delevingne’s cowgirl vibes are helping us beat the weekday blues

What do you think about her look? (Photo: Cara Delevingne/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Cara Delevingne, with her tomboy vibes and thick eyebrows, has always redefined fashion goals! The actor has a spunky take on fashion and if you are someone who likes to be edgy with their sartorial choices, then she ought to be your go-to person.

So when the actor recently took to Instagram, we knew she would create a fashion furor all over again! And all we can say is that her post, which was captioned “yeehaw 🤠” was a major vibe!

Keep scrolling to know more.

The tassel-detailing amps up the entire look. (Photo: Cara Delevingne/ Instagram) The tassel-detailing amps up the entire look. (Photo: Cara Delevingne/ Instagram)

First things first, with Halloween around the corner, this seems like a fun outfit inspiration. Not only that, we love the evergreen denim-on-denim combination.

However, it was her extra-large straw hat that stole the show. (Photo: Cara Delevingne/ Instagram) However, it was her extra-large straw hat that stole the show. (Photo: Cara Delevingne/ Instagram)

The cropped denim jacket with tassel details and rhinestone-encrusted buttons was styled with a white silk bralette and straight-cut high waisted denim. The look was pulled together with chunky black sneakers.

The actor ditched her accessories. (Photo: Cara Delevingne/ Instagram) The actor ditched her accessories. (Photo: Cara Delevingne/ Instagram)

However, it is her straw hat that stole the show. If you want to recreate this outfit, but want to keep it simple, you can pair it with a sequined fedora or even one in black. Not only that, you could replace the chunky black sneakers with a pair of white calf-length boots and call it a day!

Would you like to recreate her look for a socially-distanced Halloween?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd