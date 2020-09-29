Cara Delevingne’s cowgirl vibes are helping us beat the weekday blues

Cara Delevingne, with her tomboy vibes and thick eyebrows, has always redefined fashion goals! The actor has a spunky take on fashion and if you are someone who likes to be edgy with their sartorial choices, then she ought to be your go-to person.
So when the actor recently took to Instagram, we knew she would create a fashion furor all over again! And all we can say is that her post, which was captioned “yeehaw 🤠” was a major vibe!
Keep scrolling to know more.
First things first, with Halloween around the corner, this seems like a fun outfit inspiration. Not only that, we love the evergreen denim-on-denim combination.
The cropped denim jacket with tassel details and rhinestone-encrusted buttons was styled with a white silk bralette and straight-cut high waisted denim. The look was pulled together with chunky black sneakers.
However, it is her straw hat that stole the show. If you want to recreate this outfit, but want to keep it simple, you can pair it with a sequined fedora or even one in black. Not only that, you could replace the chunky black sneakers with a pair of white calf-length boots and call it a day!
Would you like to recreate her look for a socially-distanced Halloween?
