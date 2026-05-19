‘Cannes & Chaos’: Mouni Roy rocks bodycon dress, Jacqueline Fernandez serves old retro glam

The Naagin actor's return to Cannes was marked with significant buzz online, following the news of her separation from her husband Suraj Nambiar.

By: Lifestyle Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMay 19, 2026 12:00 PM IST
Jacqueline Fernandez and Mouni Roy’s Unmissable Cannes LooksJacqueline Fernandez and Mouni Roy’s Unmissable Cannes Looks. (Source: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez, @imouniroy)
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A week into the Cannes Film Festival, and Bollywood stars have already brought on their A-game to the French Riviera. Following Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari’s jaw-dropping appearances, and Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi’s noteworthy debuts and regional stars championing Indian craft on the red carpet, we’ve got Jacqueline Fernandez and Mouni Roy turning up the heat on Day 6 of the cinematic extravaganza.

Only Indian at Chopard Miracle Gala

Styled by Shaan Muttathil, Fernandez chose a short black sequinned dress by Caroline Couture, paired with Chopard diamonds, to attend the Miracle show. She was the only Indian present at the gala this year. The Kick actor flew down to France in a beige cut-sleeve blouse, chocolate balloon pants, gold-rimmed sunglasses, and a Hermes Birkin in matching beige.

Jacqueline Fernandez Unmissable Cannes Look Jacqueline Fernandez poses on the Hotel Martinez stairs. (Source: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez)

The year before, Fernandez rocked a custom AK | OK by Anamika Khanna couture ensemble, featuring a white gown with puff sleeves and chainmail detailing all over. Her strapless red velvet corset gown at the Women in Cinema event hosted by Red Sea Film Foundation stole the spotlight.

Mouni Roy’s Unmissable Cannes Look Mouni Roy at Cannes. (Source: Instagram/@imouniroy)

Mouni Roy’s viral appearance

On the other hand, the Naagin actor’s return to Cannes was marked with significant buzz online, following the news of her separation from her husband Suraj Nambiar. Sharing snippets of her first look, she captioned her Instagram post: “Cannes & Chaos! Bonjour x”. Roy slipped into a halter neck black bodycon dress with a white collar, accessorised with a long black trench coat, fishnet stockings, black stiletto boots and a black purse. She pulled her hair back in a bun and kept her makeup minimal and dewy, with just a winged eyeliner adding some drama to the look.

ALSO READ | ‘Texture of Ikat, drama of silhouette’: Diana Penty paints French Riviera red in sculptural couture

Last year, Roy attended the Chopard Miracle Show in a midnight blue off the shoulder gown, paired with diamond and sapphire jewels from the jewellery house.

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