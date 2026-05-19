‘Cannes & Chaos’: Mouni Roy rocks bodycon dress, Jacqueline Fernandez serves old retro glam

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A week into the Cannes Film Festival, and Bollywood stars have already brought on their A-game to the French Riviera. Following Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari’s jaw-dropping appearances, and Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi’s noteworthy debuts and regional stars championing Indian craft on the red carpet, we’ve got Jacqueline Fernandez and Mouni Roy turning up the heat on Day 6 of the cinematic extravaganza.
Styled by Shaan Muttathil, Fernandez chose a short black sequinned dress by Caroline Couture, paired with Chopard diamonds, to attend the Miracle show. She was the only Indian present at the gala this year. The Kick actor flew down to France in a beige cut-sleeve blouse, chocolate balloon pants, gold-rimmed sunglasses, and a Hermes Birkin in matching beige.
The year before, Fernandez rocked a custom AK | OK by Anamika Khanna couture ensemble, featuring a white gown with puff sleeves and chainmail detailing all over. Her strapless red velvet corset gown at the Women in Cinema event hosted by Red Sea Film Foundation stole the spotlight.
On the other hand, the Naagin actor’s return to Cannes was marked with significant buzz online, following the news of her separation from her husband Suraj Nambiar. Sharing snippets of her first look, she captioned her Instagram post: “Cannes & Chaos! Bonjour x”. Roy slipped into a halter neck black bodycon dress with a white collar, accessorised with a long black trench coat, fishnet stockings, black stiletto boots and a black purse. She pulled her hair back in a bun and kept her makeup minimal and dewy, with just a winged eyeliner adding some drama to the look.
Last year, Roy attended the Chopard Miracle Show in a midnight blue off the shoulder gown, paired with diamond and sapphire jewels from the jewellery house.