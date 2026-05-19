‘Cannes & Chaos’: Mouni Roy rocks bodycon dress, Jacqueline Fernandez serves old retro glam

A week into the Cannes Film Festival, and Bollywood stars have already brought on their A-game to the French Riviera. Following Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari’s jaw-dropping appearances, and Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi’s noteworthy debuts and regional stars championing Indian craft on the red carpet, we’ve got Jacqueline Fernandez and Mouni Roy turning up the heat on Day 6 of the cinematic extravaganza.

Only Indian at Chopard Miracle Gala

Styled by Shaan Muttathil, Fernandez chose a short black sequinned dress by Caroline Couture, paired with Chopard diamonds, to attend the Miracle show. She was the only Indian present at the gala this year. The Kick actor flew down to France in a beige cut-sleeve blouse, chocolate balloon pants, gold-rimmed sunglasses, and a Hermes Birkin in matching beige.