Cannes: Diana Penty stunning looks from last year

Diana Penty surely made some surprising appearances at Cannes last year. Even though we will have to wait a year to witness all the red carpet glory again, here’s a quick recap of her enduring appearances.
The Cocktail actor looked lovely in this nude off-shoulder gown from Nedret Taciroglu. The outfit stood out for the feather details, and we dug the milkmaid braid bun.
She had also stepped out in a yellow dress from Atelier Zuhra. The look was rounded out with a wet hair look.
We also quite liked the floral-printed trench coat dress from Andreas Mercante. The look was accessorised with boots.
She added some drama to her wardrobe in this all-black outfit that was paired with a dramatic peach bow.
We really liked the structured sari from Amit Aggarwal. The belt clinched at the waist elevated the look.
But the highlight of her looks was this golden lace and beaded tassel dress. The outfit was paired with matching hand-made pearl and lace thigh-high boots.
What do you think of her looks?
