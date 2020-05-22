Cannes: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the OG queen of red carpet

What do you think of her latest look? (Aastha Sharma/Instagram, Elie Saab/Twitter | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her latest look? (Aastha Sharma/Instagram, Elie Saab/Twitter | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the original Cannes superstar. The actor has been gracing the red carpet for few years now and, true to her style, has always brought something new to the table keeping fashion critics and her fans happy. With the festival being cancelled this year, here are some of her memorable looks from the last four years.

Last year, she was seen in a holographic Jean-Louis Sabaji gown. The outfit stood out for the sweetheart neckline, a long trail and dramatic sleeve. Even though the look turned heads, it was largely underwhelming.

In another look, she was seen in an white, ruffled gown from Ashi Studio. The layered gown stood out for the feather details and a long train.

In 2018, she looked stunning in an ice blue off-shoulder Michael Cinco ball gown. The arresting outfit stood out for the way it reflected the metamorphosis of a butterfly.

In another look, she was seen in a lovely off-shoulder number from Rami Kadi. And we dug the elegant hairdo and gorgeous make-up.

In 2017, she looked like a princess in a Cinderella-inspired blue gown. The off-shoulder dress with a sweetheart plunging neckline looked lovely on her.

There, of course, was this red ruffled number with a fitted corset-styled bodice. This was styled with voluminous waves and rounded out a rich maroon lip shade and statement earrings.

In the year 2016 she looked lovely in this Elie Saab creation.

Aishwarya Rai in ELIE SAAB Haute Couture at the premiere of ‘Le Bon Gros Geant’ at the 69th Cannes Film Festival pic.twitter.com/X3ttsIWmuF — ELIE SAAB (@ElieSaabWorld) May 14, 2016

What do you think of her looks?

