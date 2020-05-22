Cannes: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the OG queen of red carpet

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the original Cannes superstar. The actor has been gracing the red carpet for few years now and, true to her style, has always brought something new to the table keeping fashion critics and her fans happy. With the festival being cancelled this year, here are some of her memorable looks from the last four years.
Last year, she was seen in a holographic Jean-Louis Sabaji gown. The outfit stood out for the sweetheart neckline, a long trail and dramatic sleeve. Even though the look turned heads, it was largely underwhelming.
View this post on Instagram
Modern-day mermaid. A high-shine look for @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb on the @festivaldecannes red carpet tonight. Gown : @jeanlouissabaji Jewellery : @boucheron Hair and make up : @stephanelancien @thevalgarland Styled by : @aasthasharma @wardrobist Assisted by : @itsshanshan_ @iammanisha @malvika_tater @reannmoradian #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AishwaryaRai #Cannes2019 #CannesFilmFestival #Cannes #RedCarpet #Bollywood #Celebrity #AasthaSharma
View this post on Instagram
In another look, she was seen in an white, ruffled gown from Ashi Studio. The layered gown stood out for the feather details and a long train.
View this post on Instagram
All about Decadence and Drama 💎 @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb on the @festivaldecannes red carpet tonight. Gown: @ashistudio Jewellery: @avakian_official Hair and make up: @stephanelancien @thevalgarland Styled by: @aasthasharma @wardrobist Assisted by: @itsshanshan_ @iammanisha @malvika_tater @reannmoradian #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AishwaryaRai #Cannes2019 #CannesFilmFestival #Cannes #RedCarpet #Bollywood#Celebrity #AasthaSharma
View this post on Instagram
In 2018, she looked stunning in an ice blue off-shoulder Michael Cinco ball gown. The arresting outfit stood out for the way it reflected the metamorphosis of a butterfly.
In another look, she was seen in a lovely off-shoulder number from Rami Kadi. And we dug the elegant hairdo and gorgeous make-up.
In 2017, she looked like a princess in a Cinderella-inspired blue gown. The off-shoulder dress with a sweetheart plunging neckline looked lovely on her.
Our favourite from last night! #LifeAtCannes #AishwaryaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/bJLN99AcJ9
— L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 20, 2017
There, of course, was this red ruffled number with a fitted corset-styled bodice. This was styled with voluminous waves and rounded out a rich maroon lip shade and statement earrings.
Totally rocking Color Riche Moist Mat in Black Cherry with that pout! #CannesQueenAishwarya #AishwaryaAtCannes #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/jllWgdFUsi
— L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 20, 2017
In the year 2016 she looked lovely in this Elie Saab creation.
Aishwarya Rai in ELIE SAAB Haute Couture at the premiere of ‘Le Bon Gros Geant’ at the 69th Cannes Film Festival pic.twitter.com/X3ttsIWmuF
— ELIE SAAB (@ElieSaabWorld) May 14, 2016
What do you think of her looks?
