As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan heads to the French Riviera, netizens say: ‘Finally Cannes now has charm’

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The wait is finally over! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at the Mumbai airport last night, jetting off to the French Riviera to attend the closing ceremony of the 79th Cannes International Film Festival. With her daughter Aaradhya in tow, she was seen stepping out of her car in an all-black ensemble, a jewel-crusted blazer paired with straight black pants and matching heeled boots. Her mahogany, sleek hair and signature red lips kept her look minimal yet glam.
Next to her, Aaradhya looked cute in a black-and-white shirt paired with a black bomber jacket. She sported similar straightened sleek hair accessorised with a hair band, and carried a black-and-gold Chanel flap purse.
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The Devdas actor, on the other hand, flaunted a Gucci Diana medium tote bag, an accessory defined by its bamboo handles and Double G hardware. Crafted from black leather, the bag is further accentuated by two coloured belt details, a playful reference to the bands used to keep handles in shape. According to their official website, the tote currently retails for $4,490, roughly translating to Rs 431595.86 or 4.3 lakh.
Netizens expressed their excitement at the actor’s imminent journey to France, commenting underneath the video “Aish heading for Cannes….relief 😍” to “Finally Cannes now has charm”.
Jacqueline Fernandez, already there at Cannes, co-chaired the Global Gift Foundation with Eva Longoria and María Bravo, an initiative that “combines awareness with real action and long-term impact”. For the occasion, she chose a bespoke Richard Quinn couture ensemble with a black and white tweed corset paired with a buttercream satin skirt. A large black and white rose accentuated her waist, while elbow-length black gloves gave her look a vintage old Hollywood glam. A top knot and pearl choker neckpiece completed the Housefull actor’s look.
Mouni Roy was also clicked on the red carpet in a silver Caroline’s Couture strapless bodycon gown, paired with a diamond necklace from Chopard and matching rings. A pulled back bun and dramatic smokey eyes added to her evening glam.