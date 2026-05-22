As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan heads to the French Riviera, netizens say: ‘Finally Cannes now has charm’

The wait is finally over! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at the Mumbai airport last night, jetting off to the French Riviera to attend the closing ceremony of the 79th Cannes International Film Festival. With her daughter Aaradhya in tow, she was seen stepping out of her car in an all-black ensemble, a jewel-crusted blazer paired with straight black pants and matching heeled boots. Her mahogany, sleek hair and signature red lips kept her look minimal yet glam.

Next to her, Aaradhya looked cute in a black-and-white shirt paired with a black bomber jacket. She sported similar straightened sleek hair accessorised with a hair band, and carried a black-and-gold Chanel flap purse.