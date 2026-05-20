Cannes 2026: Mouni Roy launches ‘Bombay Stories’ in Patola dress that took ‘300 hours’ to embroider

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Mouni Roy unveiled the official first look of her film Bombay Stories at the Cannes Film Festival, in the timeless craftsmanship of Gujarat’s Patola. Taking to Instagram, the Naagin actor wrote: “Launched my film poster & teaser today here in Cannes. Big moment for me. (Pictures coming soon). For who do not know it’s Gujarati Patola work which btw I think is stunning. (sic)”
Revealing details of the handwoven ensemble, Roy said that she was “proud to be wearing a dress crafted by Puja Shah and all the artisans who put 300 hours into embroidering this dress”.
Her electric blue ensemble from The House of Patola featured a square neckline, with red and yellow geometric patterns standing out in contrast. Patola textiles trace their origins to ancient Gujarat and were historically worn by royalty and aristocracy as symbols of affluence and power. This intricately handwoven textile is celebrated for its vibrant colours, geometric patterns, and durability. The weaving process is meticulous and painstakingly long and takes months to complete.
The Wazir actor shared snippets of a photoshoot, looking radiant in a chic halter neck cream dress, captioning her Instagram post, “Wear your worth like a sun-kissed morning.” Styled by Sanam Ratansi, she kept her makeup soft and dewy, adding a pop of pink to her lush lips and letting her tresses fall in side swept soft waves. A pair of Aleví Milano stilettoes in champagne gold added to her glam.
Actor Ruchi Gujjar, Miss Haryana 2023, reclaimed the ghunghat on the Cannes red carpet, a powerful symbol aimed at championing the ‘Freedom From Ghunghat’ movement. Looking resplendent in a pink ghagra choli, she captioned her Instagram post, “मेरा घूंघट चुप्पी नहीं, विरोध है (My ghunghat is a symbol of respect my pride but never a sentence of my silence 🙏)” and the internet has not been calm since.
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Some netizens called out the fashion choice, commenting: “Wearing a ghunghat on a global platform like Cannes in the name of culture, and then speaking about wanting freedom from it, feels completely contradictory. This kind of hypocrisy just for attention is honestly disappointing” underneath her post. Few others wholeheartedly supported her, expressing their admiration and respect by calling it “a walk with a powerful message where tradition meets global stage”.