Cannes 2026: Mouni Roy launches ‘Bombay Stories’ in Patola dress that took ‘300 hours’ to embroider

Mouni Roy unveiled the official first look of her film Bombay Stories at the Cannes Film Festival, in the timeless craftsmanship of Gujarat’s Patola. Taking to Instagram, the Naagin actor wrote: “Launched my film poster & teaser today here in Cannes. Big moment for me. (Pictures coming soon). For who do not know it’s Gujarati Patola work which btw I think is stunning. (sic)”

Revealing details of the handwoven ensemble, Roy said that she was “proud to be wearing a dress crafted by Puja Shah and all the artisans who put 300 hours into embroidering this dress”.

Her electric blue ensemble from The House of Patola featured a square neckline, with red and yellow geometric patterns standing out in contrast. Patola textiles trace their origins to ancient Gujarat and were historically worn by royalty and aristocracy as symbols of affluence and power. This intricately handwoven textile is celebrated for its vibrant colours, geometric patterns, and durability. The weaving process is meticulous and painstakingly long and takes months to complete.