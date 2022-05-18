scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Cannes 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia exudes charm in ball gown; Urvashi Rautela wows in tulle ensemble

Tamannaah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela, and Masoom Minawala walked the red carpet on Day 1 of the Cannes Film Festival 2022

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 18, 2022 9:40:46 pm
CannesTamannaah Bhatia and Urvashi Rautela at Cannes 2022 (Source: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram; Reuters)

The 75th edition of the annual Cannes Film Festival has officially begun and Indian celebrities have already started making a splash with their opulent and chic ensembles. After a striking appearance by Deepika Padukone in Sabyasachi clothing and jewellery, actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Urvashi Rautela, too, made heads turn on the red carpet.

ALSO READ |Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone makes first appearance; looks stunning in a sequin mini dress

Tamannaah, who is making her debut at the film festival this year, stole the show in a dramatic black and white ball gown by designer duo Gauri and Nainika. The stunning halter-neck outfit featured a long train that amped up the look further.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the Baahubali actor accessorised the look with dangling diamond earrings from Jaipur Gems and added the finishing touches with dramatic eye makeup, nude lip colour, and blushed and highlighted cheeks.

ALSO READ |Deepika Padukone wows in Mysore silk shirt, deconstructed Maharani necklace at Cannes 2022; see pics

Urvashi Rautela looked breathtaking in a lush white tulle gown from Tony Ward Couture. The one-shoulder tiered gown featured ruffled sleeves and 3D appliques sewn into the dress.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Urvashi Rautela, Cannes Urvashi Rautela at the Cannes Film Festival (Source: Reuters)

Styled by Bilal Fakih, she accessorised the look with dainty diamond jewellery – statement earrings, a broad bracelet and a ring. Keeping it bright, she added glam with red lip colour, winged eyeliner, kohled eyes and blushed cheeks.

Urvashi Rautela at the Cannes Film Festival (Source: Reuters)

Influencer Masoom Minawala aced a head-to-toe Maison Valentino look for her Cannes appearance. She wore a hot pink mini dress teamed with matching tights and block heels, keeping it chic and experimental.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Masoom Minawala Mehta (@masoomminawala) 

She accessorised the look with a matching bag and bejewelled rings. Tying her hair in a ponytail, Masoom kept it minimal with her makeup.

masoom minawala Masoom Minawala at Cannes 2022 (Source: PR handout)

