Cannes 2022: From Pooja Hegde to Hina Khan, Indian stars dazzle on the red carpet

The ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2022 has everyone looking forward to spotting their favourite celebrities on the red carpet, flaunting their impeccable and unmatchable style. As such, on the second day of the star-studded event, a host of Indian actors and influencers had us in awe of their sartorial picks. Take a look at some of those here.

Hina Khan, who is attending Cannes for the second time, spread her magic on the French Riviera in a strapless red pleated gown. This stylish ensemble from Rami Al Ali featured a fitted bodice and a flowy bottom.

Styled by Sayali Vidya, the actor accessorised the look with dual rectangular earrings and classic platform heels from London Rag.

Pooja Hegde was a sight to behold as she made a dreamy debut in an elaborate pink feathery gown by Maison Geyanna Youness. The strapless ensemble consisted of an embellished bustier top and flowy feathery bottom with a long train.

Styled by Akshay Tyagi, she accessorised this breathtaking look with a pair of dangling diamond earrings. A fresh face of dewy makeup added the finishing touches.

Tamannaah Bhatia sparkled on Day 2 in this black sequin gown from Yanina Couture, paired with a black floor-grazing cape. The strapless body-hugging dress featured a deep neck cut-out and a thigh-high slit.

To accessorise this look, the actor opted for dangling diamond earrings from Jaipur Gems and a pair of black stilettos. With her hair pulled back in a neat bun, she added to the glam with kohled eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks, and glossy nude lip colour.

Indian television actor Helly Shah, too, made her debut at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. She wowed in a heavily embellished sea-blue gown by Ziad Nakad, reminding us of Hina’s 2019 look by the same designer. The dress featured a plunging neckline with silver embellishments all over and a matching long sheer cape.

Styled by Natashaa Bothra, she teamed this look with a pair of black and silver studs, rings, and a bracelet. Tying her hair in a sleek bun, she opted for shimmery eyeshadow, kohled eyes, blushed cheeks and nude lip colour to round off this look.

