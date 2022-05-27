scorecardresearch
Friday, May 27, 2022
Cannes 2022: Hina Khan takes over the French Riviera in two stunning looks

Hina is ticking all the right boxes with her fashion choices at the 75th International Cannes Film Festival

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 27, 2022 1:20:54 pm
Hina KhanHina looks striking in her latest fashion outings. (Source: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Hina Khan is turning heads with her impeccable sartorial picks at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. Vibrant colours combined with chic contemporary style — the actor‘s looks are devoid of unnecessary drama yet absolutely on point. In keeping with her enviable fashion streak, the 34-year-old dropped two more stunning looks as she enjoyed the mesmerising landscape of Cannes.

Exuding boss vibes, she slipped into a Balestra ensemble — a form-fitting blue top featuring black tie-dye prints with matching skin-tight pants and a blazer.

Styled by Sayali Vidya, she ditched jewellery and accessorised the look with black heeled boots and a pair of black-tinted sunglasses. Tying her hair in a top bun, she added the finishing touches with subtle nude makeup.

Reminding us of Priyanka Chopra, Hina also stepped out in a soft blue satin dress with full sleeves, a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. It was the see-through shimmery slip worn underneath the dress that amped up this stylish look further.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) 

To accessorise, the actor opted for diamond earrings and silver heels. With her hair pulled back in a bun, shimmery eyeshadow, blushed cheeks and nude lip colour added to the glam.

