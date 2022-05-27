Cannes 2022: Hina Khan takes over the French Riviera in two stunning looks

May 27, 2022 1:20:54 pm
Hina Khan is turning heads with her impeccable sartorial picks at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. Vibrant colours combined with chic contemporary style — the actor‘s looks are devoid of unnecessary drama yet absolutely on point. In keeping with her enviable fashion streak, the 34-year-old dropped two more stunning looks as she enjoyed the mesmerising landscape of Cannes.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Exuding boss vibes, she slipped into a Balestra ensemble — a form-fitting blue top featuring black tie-dye prints with matching skin-tight pants and a blazer.
Best of Express PremiumView this post on Instagram
Styled by Sayali Vidya, she ditched jewellery and accessorised the look with black heeled boots and a pair of black-tinted sunglasses. Tying her hair in a top bun, she added the finishing touches with subtle nude makeup.
Reminding us of Priyanka Chopra, Hina also stepped out in a soft blue satin dress with full sleeves, a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. It was the see-through shimmery slip worn underneath the dress that amped up this stylish look further.
View this post on Instagram
To accessorise, the actor opted for diamond earrings and silver heels. With her hair pulled back in a bun, shimmery eyeshadow, blushed cheeks and nude lip colour added to the glam.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-