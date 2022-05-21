Hina Khan, Meera Chopra and others take over Cannes 2022 red carpet in stunning ensembles

With Cannes 2022 going on in full swing, Indian celebrities including the likes of Hina Khan, Meera Chopra, Helly Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Masoom Minawala in addition to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone are elevating their glamour quotient on the red carpet, one look after another. The last couple of days of the star-studded event had everyone in awe of their stylish ensembles.

Take Hina, for example, who looked nothing less than a princess in this elaborate lavender gown from Sophie Couture’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The strapless high-low dress featured feathery details and a floor-grazing structured train attached to the waist, forming the front-barring skirt of the ensemble.

Styled by Sayali Vidya, the actor accessorised the look with diamond jewellery – a pair of studs and a bracelet, and golden heels. Leaving her hair down, she added to the glam with shimmery purple eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyes, blushed cheeks, and glossy lip colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Couture (@sophiecouture)

Wearing a silhouette quite similar to that of Hina’s, Meera turned up in an embellished pink gown from Sophie Couture. The strapless voluminous dress featured a bustier bodice and a high-low sheer structured bottom with a thigh-high slit.

Meera Chopra looked absolutely stunning. (Source: Reuters) Meera Chopra looked absolutely stunning. (Source: Reuters)

The actor opted for a dazzling stone-studded diamond neckpiece, matching earrings and a bracelet to go with this look. With her hair tied in a sleek ponytail, she completed the look with subtle nude makeup.

Influencer Masoom Minawala brought in a burst of florals in this strapless voluminous gown from Sophie Couture. Featuring multi-coloured floral motifs all over, the dress featured a lace overlay and a floor-grazing skirt bottom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masoom Minawala Mehta (@masoomminawala)

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, she kept it minimal with accessories – a pair of studs, bracelets and a ring. Further, she accessorised her half-open hairdo with a floral headpiece from Floral Art by Srishti.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masoom Minawala Mehta (@masoomminawala)

Actor-model Nidhi Sunil, too, walked the Cannes 2022 red carpet, looking absolutely stunning. She was seen wearing a gorgeous blue ensemble by Manish Malhotra – a floral embroidered lehenga with an embroidered full-sleeved crop top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista’s Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)

She accessorised the look with studs and added the finishing touches with shimmery eyeshadow and nude makeup.

