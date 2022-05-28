scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Cannes 2022: In new look, Bella Hadid channels Beyoncé and Barbie

The dress was in a powdery beige shade, with a laced-up corset, a plunging neckline, spaghetti straps, and a skirt-like drop from the waist down

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 28, 2022 7:02:13 pm
Bella Hadid at the 75th anniversary celebration dinner of the Cannes international film festival. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Bella Hadid’s Cannes 2022 wardrobe is every fashionista’s dream. One the red carpet, she struck poses in a stunning vintage Versace gown from 1987 that was designed by Gianni Versace himself.

One of her more recent looks, however, paid a beautiful homage to singer Beyoncé and the iconic Barbie doll. The supermodel purportedly chose a Versace again from the Italian luxury brand’s Fall 2003 collection. While in the French Riviera, she waved to photographers from her balcony, during an appearance.

ALSO READ |Laverne Cox makes history as Mattel’s first-ever transgender Barbie

The dress was in a powdery beige shade, with a laced-up corset, a plunging neckline, spaghetti straps, and a skirt-like drop from the waist down with layers, ribbon work and a thigh-high slit. Bella kept the look minimal with nude makeup and with her long tresses falling down the shoulders.

According to an Instyle report, this dress has a fashionable history that is linked to singer Beyoncé. Before making it to the supermodel’s closet, an olive green version of the exact same dress was worn by Beyoncé — who had also paired it with a long necklace — to the MTV Movie Awards in 2003.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @fashion_celebritystyle

Additionally, singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera had also worn a version of the gown for Versace’s fall/winter ad campaign that year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @ctwlkofficial

Next, the iconic Barbie doll was also seen wearing it, albeit a miniature version, on a runway in 2004, when Mattel celebrated 45 years of fashion, the report stated.

