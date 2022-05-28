Cannes 2022: In new look, Bella Hadid channels Beyoncé and Barbie

Updated: May 28, 2022 7:02:13 pm
Bella Hadid’s Cannes 2022 wardrobe is every fashionista’s dream. One the red carpet, she struck poses in a stunning vintage Versace gown from 1987 that was designed by Gianni Versace himself.
One of her more recent looks, however, paid a beautiful homage to singer Beyoncé and the iconic Barbie doll. The supermodel purportedly chose a Versace again from the Italian luxury brand’s Fall 2003 collection. While in the French Riviera, she waved to photographers from her balcony, during an appearance.
The dress was in a powdery beige shade, with a laced-up corset, a plunging neckline, spaghetti straps, and a skirt-like drop from the waist down with layers, ribbon work and a thigh-high slit. Bella kept the look minimal with nude makeup and with her long tresses falling down the shoulders.
According to an Instyle report, this dress has a fashionable history that is linked to singer Beyoncé. Before making it to the supermodel’s closet, an olive green version of the exact same dress was worn by Beyoncé — who had also paired it with a long necklace — to the MTV Movie Awards in 2003.
Additionally, singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera had also worn a version of the gown for Versace’s fall/winter ad campaign that year.
Next, the iconic Barbie doll was also seen wearing it, albeit a miniature version, on a runway in 2004, when Mattel celebrated 45 years of fashion, the report stated.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
