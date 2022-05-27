scorecardresearch
Friday, May 27, 2022
Cannes 2022: Bella Hadid’s stunning’s black gown was a vintage creation from 1987

"@donatella_versace I hope to make you and Gianni proud always…" the model wrote

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 27, 2022 11:30:45 am
Screening of the film "L'innocent" -- Bella Hadid poses. (REUTERS/Stephane Mahe)

Bella Hadid has served quite a few iconic looks on the red carpet, but her recent appearance at Cannes 2022 is quite something.

The supermodel brought a fashionable piece of Italy to the French Riviera, by wearing a stunning vintage Versace gown from 1987. She took to Instagram to mention that her dress was designed by Gianni Versace himself.

ALSO READ |Kendall Jenner’s look reminds us of Monica Bellucci at Cannes in 1997
Bella Hadid at Cannes 2022. (REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw)

“75th edition of Cannes film festival. Going to see an incredible movie, Les Innocents by @louisgarrelpage. Honored to be wearing a 1987 @versace dress by Gianni himself. Jewels by the amazing @chopard  Thank you for all of the amazing dresses you’ve loaned @luxurylaw and I, from your archive. @donatella_versace I hope to make you and Gianni proud always…”

ALSO READ |‘Fashion and beauty are all about losing yourself, feeling confident’: Katherine Langford

It featured ruffle/peplum details around the waist, which gave the off shoulder black dress some volume, making it look like a two piece. It complemented the 25-year-old’s svelte figure as she struck a few poses on the red carpet and also off it.

Bella finished the look with a pair of dainty drop earrings and a dazzling ring, hair tied in a bun, and a pair of black velvet stilettos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

According to a Vogue report, the design was originally made by Gianni Versace in 1987 for a Teatro alla Scala production of the opera ‘Salome’. It was in keeping with the trend of ‘puffed silhouettes’ that was popular during that decade.

Bella Hadid poses at the premiere of the film 'The Innocent'. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

What do you think of this look?

