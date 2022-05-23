scorecardresearch
Monday, May 23, 2022
Cannes 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari looks stylish in black lace gown, colour-block dress on red carpet

On Sunday, the actor made her debut on the red carpet and left us in awe of her versatile style with two contrasting yet absolutely gorgeous ensembles

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 23, 2022 3:50:15 pm
Aditi Rao HydariAditi looked stunning at Cannes 2022 (Source: Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram)

Aditi Rao Hydari is making a splash at the 75th edition of the star-studded Cannes Film Festival, serving one stunning look after another. On Sunday, the actor made her debut on the red carpet and left us in awe of her versatile style with two contrasting yet absolutely gorgeous ensembles.

Looks like Sabyasachi is the current Cannes-favourite among B-town celebrities as Aditi, too, just like Deepika, was seen in a regal creation by the designer — a full-sleeved black lace gown with a body-hugging bodice and a voluminous skirt bottom. It was cinched at the waist with a black leather belt.

Giving it a traditional twist, she accessorised with a stone-studded gold choker, a couple of dainty neckpieces and hoop earrings. A bright pink headband pulled back her hair in a neat bun. A small black bindi and minimal makeup rounded off her look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) 

Earlier in the day, Aditi kept it colourful for her first appearance on the red carpet as she sported a beautiful colour-blocked outfit by Mark Bumgarner. The red and pink strappy dress featured a thigh-high slit and a long train.

Also from Cannes 2022 |Elegant black gown, bright pink skirt: Deepika Padukone’s Cannes looks prove her sartorial versatility

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) 

Styled by Sanam Ratansi, the actor accessorised this look with diamond earrings from Chopard, and pink heels. With her hair tied in a sleek ponytail, she rounded off the look with nude lip colour and blushed cheeks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) 

