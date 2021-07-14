scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Cannes 2021: Tilda Swinton brings androgynous style to the red carpet

Tilda Swinton looked striking in all her appearances at the Cannes Film Festival. Check out the pictures

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 14, 2021 2:10:17 pm
What do you think of this look? (Source: AP | Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Tilda Swinton made waves at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival as she brought her patent androgynous style to the red carpet.

She was spotted in several looks, but The French Dispatch actor especially stole the show in a Haider Ackermann ensemble.

The chic outfit consisted of a cool blue deconstructed blazer which was teamed with matching cigarette pants.

Check out the pictures below:

Timothee Chalamet and Tilda Swinton pose at the 74th Cannes Film Festival. (REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

The outfit stood out for the sharp cuts, and we love how she broke the monotony with a tangerine lip shade and grey heels.

Tilda Swinton poses for photographers at the photocall for the film ‘The French Dispatch’ at Cannes. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

She was seen in another Ackermann outfit — a coral coloured jacket paired with tangerine trousers. But what really stood out was the sequin top she wore underneath.

Tilda Swinton at the screening of The French Dispatch at Cannes. (REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

The look was chic, neat, understated and yet effortlessly stylish. Check it out.

Tilda Swinton at the screening of the film The French Dispatch at Cannes. (REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

For the screening of The Souvenir Part II, the actor looked absolutely gorgeous in a Chanel outfit. The body-hugging gown looked great on her as she struck a pose before the shutterbugs.

Tilda Swinton at the photocall for The Souvenir- Part II at Cannes. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

What do you think of her looks?

