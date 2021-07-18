scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 18, 2021
Cannes 2021: Spike Lee opts for a trippy suit as the festival draws to a close

Spike Lee always uses fashion as a political tool. Check out the pictures here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 18, 2021 2:10:11 pm
Cannes 2021, Cannes 2021 spike lee, Cannes 2021. spike lee photos, Cannes 2021 photos, Cannes 2021 spike lee indian express, indian express newsThe American director created quite a stir at the recently-concluded Cannes Film Festival. (Source: AP)

Spike Lee, who headed Cannes Film Festival jury this year, created quite a stir. For one, he accidentally revealed the Palme d’Or winner before it was supposed to be out (the coveted honour was bestowed upon Julia Ducournau’s Titane). The American director also grabbed attention for his outfit. Quite a fashion enthusiast, he opted for a trippy ensemble.

It consisted of a black suit and matching trousers, but what stood out was the thick brushstroke paints on it, lending it the quality of an artefact.

Jessica Hausner, from left, Mati Diop, Spike Lee, and Melanie Laurent pose for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony and premiere of the closing film ‘OSS 117: From Africa with Love’ at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

He completed the look with sneakers and his signature glasses.

Jury president Spike Lee appears during the awards ceremony for the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Spike Lee at the event. (Source: AP)

The director has always used fashion as a weapon for expression and making statements. At the Oscar 2020, he gave a touching tribute to late basketball player Kobe Bryant as he had stepped out in a custom suit. The purple and gold Gucci suit featured Bryant’s jersey number – 24.

Spike Lee gave a touching tribute to Kobe Bryant through his outfit.  (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

What do you think of his look?

