Cannes 2021: Spike Lee opts for a trippy suit as the festival draws to a close

Spike Lee, who headed Cannes Film Festival jury this year, created quite a stir. For one, he accidentally revealed the Palme d’Or winner before it was supposed to be out (the coveted honour was bestowed upon Julia Ducournau’s Titane). The American director also grabbed attention for his outfit. Quite a fashion enthusiast, he opted for a trippy ensemble.

It consisted of a black suit and matching trousers, but what stood out was the thick brushstroke paints on it, lending it the quality of an artefact.

Jessica Hausner, from left, Mati Diop, Spike Lee, and Melanie Laurent pose for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony and premiere of the closing film ‘OSS 117: From Africa with Love’ at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Jessica Hausner, from left, Mati Diop, Spike Lee, and Melanie Laurent pose for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony and premiere of the closing film ‘OSS 117: From Africa with Love’ at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

He completed the look with sneakers and his signature glasses.

Jury president Spike Lee appears during the awards ceremony for the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Jury president Spike Lee appears during the awards ceremony for the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Spike Lee at the event. (Source: AP) Spike Lee at the event. (Source: AP)

Reminder that I asked Spike a few days ago what he was wearing to the Cannes closing ceremony, and he grinned big and said, “If I told you, I’d have to kill you. And then A.O. Scott would never give me another good review!” — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) July 17, 2021

The director has always used fashion as a weapon for expression and making statements. At the Oscar 2020, he gave a touching tribute to late basketball player Kobe Bryant as he had stepped out in a custom suit. The purple and gold Gucci suit featured Bryant’s jersey number – 24.

Spike Lee gave a touching tribute to Kobe Bryant through his outfit. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Spike Lee gave a touching tribute to Kobe Bryant through his outfit. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

