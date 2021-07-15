Cannes 2021 red carpet: Sharon Stone makes heads turn in a Dolce & Gabbana tulle gown

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Sharon Stone/Instagram | Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

The ongoing Cannes Film Festival has been a fashion extravaganza. Several red carpet looks will undoubtedly go down as major fashion highlights of the season. But well, it is not over yet. And Sharon Stone, a Cannes veteran, returned this year and — as always — made a stunning statement.

The actor was spotted in an elaborate outfit from Dolce and Gabbana. The cold blue tulle gown had flowers stitched on it and made for gorgeous sight. The off-shoulder Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2020 Couture gown stole the show, uniting fans and critics in their approval of her look.

For make-up, she focused on the eyes and it added a lot of drama to the whole look. She accessorised it with stunning earrings, which complemented the outfit really well.

For years, Stone was one of the vocal ambassadors of amfAR in Cannes. The gala, which coincides with the end of the festival, provides a platform where people come together and support issues like HIV prevention, AIDS research etc. The non-profit organisation has emerged as a major draw for celebrities and for years, Stone would feature as a host. It got discontinued in 2014 but the Basic Instinct actor is back after a gap of seven years.

People on Twitter just cannot have enough of this look.

